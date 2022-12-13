Read full article on original website
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
Police respond to report of pedestrian struck in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pedestrian was struck by a car in Tompkinsville Friday night, according to emergency radio transmissions. The crash occurred in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard and Bay Street around 7:14 p.m., the police communications said. At the scene, a white sedan could be seen unattended...
Bronx gas station robbed at gunpoint, over $1K in cigarettes stolen: NYPD
BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A couple of men walked into a gas station in the Bronx on Thursday, and one man held a gun at the cashier while the other took money from the register, according to NYPD. The two suspects walked into the gas station on Bartow Avenue around 12:30 a.m., police said. […]
NYPD: Man caught stealing liquor bottles in burglary of popular Staten Island restaurant. He busted through drywall, owner says.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 39-year-old man allegedly was caught red-handed burglarizing a popular restaurant in St. George. “I have a tough situation in the neighborhood,” said owner Michael Musto, voicing safety concerns in the area in the wake of the heist that occurred around 5 a.m. on Nov. 28 at the Cargo Café at 120 Bay St. “I try to make this place safe for customers.”
Guardian Stole $150K From Disabled Hempstead Man, Left Him In Mouse-Infested Home, DA Says
A woman tasked with caring for a developmentally disabled Long Island man could spend more than a decade behind bars after allegedly stealing his money and leaving him living in filth. Gina D’Amore, age 57, of Levittown, was arraigned on multiple charges in Nassau County Court on Friday, Dec. 16,...
During visit to Staten Island Mall, NYPD details plan to crack down on holiday retail crime
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the midst of holiday shopping this year, the NYPD is ensuring that the Staten Island Mall and large retail areas across the borough are safe and secure with the increase of foot traffic. Capt. Eric Waldhelm, the 121st Precinct commanding officer, and Assistant Chief...
VIDEO: Suspects impersonate NYPD during violent robbery in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of impersonating police during a violent robbery that occurred over the weekend in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Exclusive: Woman recounts horrifying attack in Brooklyn apartment building
The victim is sharing her story to serve as a warning to other women and to help catch her attacker.
NYPD helps clean graffiti on Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Saturday, officers from the New York Police Department’s 123rd Precinct helped to cover graffiti across the South Shore. Posted to the precinct’s Twitter account, neighborhood coordination officers (NCOs) grabbed buckets of paint and paint rollers to help cover up the vandalism in different locations.
27-year-old woman stabbed to death at Manhattan women’s shelter
A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a homeless shelter in Manhattan Friday night, police said. The victim was attacked by a 42-year-old woman just before 10 p.m. inside of the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street near 3rd Avenue in Midtown, according to the NYPD. Officers found the victim in the 6th floor hallway with stab wounds to the head, shoulder and thigh, cops said. She was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead about a half hour later, police said. The attacker fled the shelter and remains at large, according to police. She was last seen wearing a pink and white striped shirt and black pants. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Man shot to death at Manhattan deli was with daughter, 9: NYPD
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man fatally shot at an Inwood bodega on Thursday was with his 9-year-old daughter at the time, according to authorities. Tykeem Berry, 30, and his young daughter were inside the store on Nagle Avenue near Thayer Street around 4:05 p.m. Thursday when Berry apparently became involved in an argument with […]
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
yonkerstimes.com
Bronx Man Busted with 17 Pounds of Fentanyl
An indictment filed by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor charges ERIC HOOKS in connection with the seizure of approximately 8 kilograms of powdered fentanyl (over 17 pounds) and up to 10,000 counterfeit pills allegedly containing fentanyl from a vehicle and an apartment in the Bronx. Bridget G. Brennan,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief
Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
NYC building superintendent, 69, attacked by would-be package thief, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a 69-year-old superintendent while trying to steal packages from a Greenwich Village apartment building last week, police said. The suspect rang several different buzzers to get into the Bleecker Street building before taking several packages from the hallway on Dec. 7 at around 5 p.m., according to […]
NYPD seeks 2 in connection to fatal Queens shooting
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a fatal August shooting in Jamaica, releasing images of the suspects late Thursday. Julian Askew, 29, was shot in the chest on Waltham Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5, according to authorities. First […]
Woman, 75, dies days after struck by van in UWS hit-and-run
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a 75-year-old woman died from her injuries days after a hit-and-run on the Upper West Side earlier this month, authorities announced Friday.
Freelance photographer, 37, who has shot Staten Island breaking news, faces battle with rare cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A freelance photographer whose work often captures other Staten Islanders’ stories, now needs to have his own story told as he faces down a rare form of cancer. Anthony Spennato, 37, of Grymes Hill, a building superintendent in New Springville, has moonlighted as a...
Man, 32, slashed in the cheek in Times Square
A 32-year-old man was slashed in the cheek by a man who bumped into him at Times Square Wednesday night, authorities said.
