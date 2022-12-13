ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man caught stealing liquor bottles in burglary of popular Staten Island restaurant. He busted through drywall, owner says.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 39-year-old man allegedly was caught red-handed burglarizing a popular restaurant in St. George. “I have a tough situation in the neighborhood,” said owner Michael Musto, voicing safety concerns in the area in the wake of the heist that occurred around 5 a.m. on Nov. 28 at the Cargo Café at 120 Bay St. “I try to make this place safe for customers.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

27-year-old woman stabbed to death at Manhattan women’s shelter

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a homeless shelter in Manhattan Friday night, police said. The victim was attacked by a 42-year-old woman just before 10 p.m. inside of the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street near 3rd Avenue in Midtown, according to the NYPD. Officers found the victim in the 6th floor hallway with stab wounds to the head, shoulder and thigh, cops said. She was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead about a half hour later, police said. The attacker fled the shelter and remains at large, according to police. She was last seen wearing a pink and white striped shirt and black pants. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death at Manhattan deli was with daughter, 9: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man fatally shot at an Inwood bodega on Thursday was with his 9-year-old daughter at the time, according to authorities. Tykeem Berry, 30, and his young daughter were inside the store on Nagle Avenue near Thayer Street around 4:05 p.m. Thursday when Berry apparently became involved in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Bronx Man Busted with 17 Pounds of Fentanyl

An indictment filed by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor charges ERIC HOOKS in connection with the seizure of approximately 8 kilograms of powdered fentanyl (over 17 pounds) and up to 10,000 counterfeit pills allegedly containing fentanyl from a vehicle and an apartment in the Bronx. Bridget G. Brennan,...
BRONX, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief

Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
pix11.com

Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD

HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD seeks 2 in connection to fatal Queens shooting

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a fatal August shooting in Jamaica, releasing images of the suspects late Thursday. Julian Askew, 29, was shot in the chest on Waltham Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5, according to authorities.  First […]
QUEENS, NY
