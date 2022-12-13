Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week (December 5-December 10)?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 5-10 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 19th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveid.

View the original article to see embedded media.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK IDAHO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note : Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

IDAHO NOMINEES

Julian Bowie, Pocatello boys basketball : Scored a career-high 37 points to eclipse 1,000 career points in a 73-62 win over Blackfoot.

Vander Brown, Lakeside boys basketball : Logged 27 points, eight assists and six steals in an 81-59 win over Class 3A’s Timberlake.

Paige Cofer, Eagle girls basketball : Tallied 23 points and four rebounds in a 46-42 win over defending state champion Timberline.

Isaac Davis, Hillcrest boys basketball : Had 24 points, including not one, not two, not three, but four dunks in a 84-58 win over perennial power Preston.

Landon Heemeyer, Rocky Mountain boys cross country : Finished ninth at the Champs Sports XC Nationals to have the first top-10 finish for an Idaho boys runner since 2014.

Avery Howell, Boise girls basketball : Notched a double-double of 21 points and 21 rebounds to go with four assists, two steals and a pair of blocked shots in a 60-18 win over Centennial.

Sidney Jackson, Parma girls basketball : Netted 22 points and three steals in a 56-22 win over Nampa Christian.

Kolton Mitchell, Lake City boys basketball : Set a school record with 39 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the field, including six 3-points, in an 80-60 win over reigning state champion Owyhee.

Jordan Reynolds, Potlatch girls basketball : Outscored the opposing team by herself with 30 points in a 54-25 win over Clearwater Valley.

Capri Sims, Post Falls girls basketball : Put up 17 points in a 65-55 come-from-behind win over Sandpoint.

Calyn Wood, Idaho Falls girls basketball : Bagged 21 points in a 77-66 win over last year’s state runner-up, Skyline.

Kase Wynott, Lapwai boys basketball : Recorded a triple-double of 36 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with a pair of blocks in a 105-32 rout of Genesee.