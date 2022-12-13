ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjas.com

Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect

Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Mauriceville Man Indicted

Max Keath of Mauriceville has been indicted in Jefferson County for running over a man and killing him with his vehicle back in October. Beaumont Police said in their investigation they believe the 45 year old Keath ran over Christopher Matthews, 38, behind The Trace Apartments following an altercation in the early hours of October 30. Matthews succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries reported following accident involving Beaumont ISD bus Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to an area hospital following an accident involving a Beaumont Independent School District bus. It happened Friday at the 6700 block of College Street and Dowlen Road. Beaumont Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that the driver and one child were the only ones on the bus when the accident took place.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Two people shot following disturbance at Little Woodrows in Beaumont

Beaumont police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the parking lot outside of Little Woodrow's in the 6200 block of Phelan near Dowlen. Police dispatch tells KFDM/Fox 4 the shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Ofc. Haley Morrow said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Woman faces second murder indictment

PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Lace Christian, 25, for murder in the August 10, 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Scott, 54. Scott was shot twice in the head at medium range in his home on 17th Street in Port Arthur. Christian had already been...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Man arrested on charges of shooting girlfriend

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police have arrested a man on charges of shooting his girlfriend. Police say the 18-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night and suffered several gunshot wounds. She's in critical condition following surgery at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Officers were able to locate a...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Right Lane on I-10 in Vinton Remains Blocked, and Congestion Stretches for Miles Due to Overturned 18-Wheeler

Right Lane on I-10 in Vinton Remains Blocked, and Congestion Stretches for Miles Due to Overturned 18-Wheeler. Vinton, Louisiana – On December 15, 2022, at 5:25 pm, the right lane of I-10 westbound near Exit 4 (Vinton / US 90 Exit) remained closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler. Congestion on I-10 had reached the outskirts of Sulphur but had not yet reached any I-10 exits in Sulphur at the time this was written.
VINTON, LA
kjas.com

Approximately $400 worth of DVD’s stolen from WalMart

Jasper Police say a woman managed to steal approximately $400 worth of DVD movies from the Jasper WalMart on Saturday. Officers filed a report saying that store security personnel observed the woman, only described as a 24-year-old black female, stuffing DVD’s into WalMart bags. The report said that she...
JASPER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy