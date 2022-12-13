Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect
Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
Mauriceville Man Indicted
Max Keath of Mauriceville has been indicted in Jefferson County for running over a man and killing him with his vehicle back in October. Beaumont Police said in their investigation they believe the 45 year old Keath ran over Christopher Matthews, 38, behind The Trace Apartments following an altercation in the early hours of October 30. Matthews succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.
No injuries reported following accident involving Beaumont ISD bus Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to an area hospital following an accident involving a Beaumont Independent School District bus. It happened Friday at the 6700 block of College Street and Dowlen Road. Beaumont Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that the driver and one child were the only ones on the bus when the accident took place.
2 suspects wanted after caught on camera burglarizing Pine Forest Baptist Church
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects they say, stole several items from Pine Forest Baptist Church near Vidor. The break-in happened on November 30, 2022 at 3 p.m., not long after the Orange Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Old First Orange Baptist Church both fell victim.
Two people shot following disturbance at Little Woodrows in Beaumont
Beaumont police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the parking lot outside of Little Woodrow's in the 6200 block of Phelan near Dowlen. Police dispatch tells KFDM/Fox 4 the shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Ofc. Haley Morrow said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance...
DEVELOPING UPDATE: Police release name of man killed in Dowlen Road overpass crash
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have released the name of a 40-year-old man killed in a crash on the Dowlen Road overpass in Beaumont. Ivan Castaneda, 40, of Beaumont, died in the collision. Police say another vehicle was also involved. That driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators. The...
15-year-old certified as adult on murder charge after Avery Trace Apartment shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old suspect accused of killing a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex September 2022 will be tried for murder as an adult. Khalin White, 15, is accused of shooting and killing Quarderious Jordan on September 10, 2022. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is...
Suspect indicted on murder charge after victim run over in apartment complex parking lot
BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a suspect on a murder charge after the victim was run over in an apartment complex parking lot. The grand jury indicted Max Lee Keath, 45, of Orange, on a murder charge in the death of Christopher Matthews, 38, on October 30.
Mom, supporters of teen being charged as adult after fight at West Brook High School hold protest
BEAUMONT, Texas — A small group of protestors gathered in front of the Jefferson County courthouse Thursday morning in support of a Beaumont teen charged as an adult in connection with a fight caught on video at West Brook High School. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would...
Woman faces second murder indictment
PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Lace Christian, 25, for murder in the August 10, 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Scott, 54. Scott was shot twice in the head at medium range in his home on 17th Street in Port Arthur. Christian had already been...
Orange County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects caught on camera burglarizing church
"Normally during the holidays, our thefts do pick up. It is a steady trend around the holidays."
Man arrested on charges of shooting girlfriend
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police have arrested a man on charges of shooting his girlfriend. Police say the 18-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night and suffered several gunshot wounds. She's in critical condition following surgery at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Officers were able to locate a...
Beloved Beaumont Police Officer to star on episode of show created by One City Church
BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Police Officer will feature on an episode of a special show started by a church in Beaumont. The 'Not In My City' show was started by One City Church. Their mission with this show is to fill the void that is often felt at times between community members and area leaders, according to their website.
Right Lane on I-10 in Vinton Remains Blocked, and Congestion Stretches for Miles Due to Overturned 18-Wheeler
Right Lane on I-10 in Vinton Remains Blocked, and Congestion Stretches for Miles Due to Overturned 18-Wheeler. Vinton, Louisiana – On December 15, 2022, at 5:25 pm, the right lane of I-10 westbound near Exit 4 (Vinton / US 90 Exit) remained closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler. Congestion on I-10 had reached the outskirts of Sulphur but had not yet reached any I-10 exits in Sulphur at the time this was written.
Man indicted for murder after leading investigators to body of ex-girlfriend
Jose Wil Lopez, 37, is accused of killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $950,000 bond.
KFDM obtains court document containing new, disturbing details in death of Beaumont infant
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has obtained a probable cause affidavit in the death of five-month-old Ja'Kaiden Shaw. The document indicates he suffered from more injuries than previously reported. The document also states that Shaw's mother, Quenisha Hawkins, 27, knew Shaw needed medical assistance, but did nothing to help...
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A body was found on the railroad tracks in Merryville, Louisiana, on December 10. The deceased has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. On December 12, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated...
Inmate receives life-threatening injuries during fight at Beaumont prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — An inmate was seriously injured during a fight at a Beaumont prison. It happened Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Two inmates were seen fighting at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Medium around 7:40 a.m., according to a Bureau of Prisons release. One of the inmates sustained...
