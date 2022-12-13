ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjas.com

Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect

Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
JASPER, TX
Lake Charles American Press

12/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, 2112 5th St. — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $38,600.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kogt.com

Mauriceville Man Indicted

Max Keath of Mauriceville has been indicted in Jefferson County for running over a man and killing him with his vehicle back in October. Beaumont Police said in their investigation they believe the 45 year old Keath ran over Christopher Matthews, 38, behind The Trace Apartments following an altercation in the early hours of October 30. Matthews succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
KPLC TV

18-year-old accused of Sulphur drive-by-shooting

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old from Sulphur has been arrested after being accused of a drive-by shooting near East Carlton St., according to the Sulphur Police Department. Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to the area in regard to a weapons complaint around 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
SULPHUR, LA
12NewsNow

No injuries reported following accident involving Beaumont ISD bus Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to an area hospital following an accident involving a Beaumont Independent School District bus. It happened Friday at the 6700 block of College Street and Dowlen Road. Beaumont Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that the driver and one child were the only ones on the bus when the accident took place.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Two people shot following disturbance at Little Woodrows in Beaumont

Beaumont police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the parking lot outside of Little Woodrow's in the 6200 block of Phelan near Dowlen. Police dispatch tells KFDM/Fox 4 the shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Ofc. Haley Morrow said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Woman faces second murder indictment

PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Lace Christian, 25, for murder in the August 10, 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Scott, 54. Scott was shot twice in the head at medium range in his home on 17th Street in Port Arthur. Christian had already been...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Right Lane on I-10 in Vinton Remains Blocked, and Congestion Stretches for Miles Due to Overturned 18-Wheeler

Right Lane on I-10 in Vinton Remains Blocked, and Congestion Stretches for Miles Due to Overturned 18-Wheeler. Vinton, Louisiana – On December 15, 2022, at 5:25 pm, the right lane of I-10 westbound near Exit 4 (Vinton / US 90 Exit) remained closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler. Congestion on I-10 had reached the outskirts of Sulphur but had not yet reached any I-10 exits in Sulphur at the time this was written.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur woman says huge Entergy bills conflict with meter

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Most people would agree it should not be maddening to figure out your electric bill. Yet, since the hurricanes, some people have continued to have issues with their bills. Amanda Kittrell of Sulphur said she and her husband moved into a new apartment in August, across...
SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy