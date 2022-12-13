Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect
Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
Lake Charles American Press
12/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, 2112 5th St. — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $38,600.
kogt.com
Mauriceville Man Indicted
Max Keath of Mauriceville has been indicted in Jefferson County for running over a man and killing him with his vehicle back in October. Beaumont Police said in their investigation they believe the 45 year old Keath ran over Christopher Matthews, 38, behind The Trace Apartments following an altercation in the early hours of October 30. Matthews succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.
KPLC TV
18-year-old accused of Sulphur drive-by-shooting
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old from Sulphur has been arrested after being accused of a drive-by shooting near East Carlton St., according to the Sulphur Police Department. Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to the area in regard to a weapons complaint around 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
No injuries reported following accident involving Beaumont ISD bus Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to an area hospital following an accident involving a Beaumont Independent School District bus. It happened Friday at the 6700 block of College Street and Dowlen Road. Beaumont Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that the driver and one child were the only ones on the bus when the accident took place.
kjas.com
Two people shot following disturbance at Little Woodrows in Beaumont
Beaumont police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the parking lot outside of Little Woodrow's in the 6200 block of Phelan near Dowlen. Police dispatch tells KFDM/Fox 4 the shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Ofc. Haley Morrow said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance...
2 suspects wanted after caught on camera burglarizing Pine Forest Baptist Church
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects they say, stole several items from Pine Forest Baptist Church near Vidor. The break-in happened on November 30, 2022 at 3 p.m., not long after the Orange Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Old First Orange Baptist Church both fell victim.
12newsnow.com
15-year-old certified as adult on murder charge after Avery Trace Apartment shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old suspect accused of killing a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex September 2022 will be tried for murder as an adult. Khalin White, 15, is accused of shooting and killing Quarderious Jordan on September 10, 2022. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING UPDATE: Police release name of man killed in Dowlen Road overpass crash
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have released the name of a 40-year-old man killed in a crash on the Dowlen Road overpass in Beaumont. Ivan Castaneda, 40, of Beaumont, died in the collision. Police say another vehicle was also involved. That driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators. The...
KFDM-TV
Woman faces second murder indictment
PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Lace Christian, 25, for murder in the August 10, 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Scott, 54. Scott was shot twice in the head at medium range in his home on 17th Street in Port Arthur. Christian had already been...
Mom, supporters of teen being charged as adult after fight at West Brook High School hold protest
BEAUMONT, Texas — A small group of protestors gathered in front of the Jefferson County courthouse Thursday morning in support of a Beaumont teen charged as an adult in connection with a fight caught on video at West Brook High School. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would...
12newsnow.com
Orange County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects caught on camera burglarizing church
"Normally during the holidays, our thefts do pick up. It is a steady trend around the holidays."
Beloved Beaumont Police Officer to star on episode of show created by One City Church
BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Police Officer will feature on an episode of a special show started by a church in Beaumont. The 'Not In My City' show was started by One City Church. Their mission with this show is to fill the void that is often felt at times between community members and area leaders, according to their website.
KFDM-TV
KFDM obtains court document containing new, disturbing details in death of Beaumont infant
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has obtained a probable cause affidavit in the death of five-month-old Ja'Kaiden Shaw. The document indicates he suffered from more injuries than previously reported. The document also states that Shaw's mother, Quenisha Hawkins, 27, knew Shaw needed medical assistance, but did nothing to help...
Right Lane on I-10 in Vinton Remains Blocked, and Congestion Stretches for Miles Due to Overturned 18-Wheeler
Right Lane on I-10 in Vinton Remains Blocked, and Congestion Stretches for Miles Due to Overturned 18-Wheeler. Vinton, Louisiana – On December 15, 2022, at 5:25 pm, the right lane of I-10 westbound near Exit 4 (Vinton / US 90 Exit) remained closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler. Congestion on I-10 had reached the outskirts of Sulphur but had not yet reached any I-10 exits in Sulphur at the time this was written.
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A body was found on the railroad tracks in Merryville, Louisiana, on December 10. The deceased has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. On December 12, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated...
City of Beaumont appealing judge's decision after Fire and Rescue employee wins lawsuit at trial level
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Fire and Rescue employee took legal action against the City of Beaumont, claiming he and his colleagues are not receiving fair treatment from the city. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 4, 2022 newscast about the lawsuit.) Caleb Fenter is an...
KPLC TV
Sulphur woman says huge Entergy bills conflict with meter
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Most people would agree it should not be maddening to figure out your electric bill. Yet, since the hurricanes, some people have continued to have issues with their bills. Amanda Kittrell of Sulphur said she and her husband moved into a new apartment in August, across...
