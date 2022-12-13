ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Las Posadas procession to occur Sunday

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPsP4_0jhQ2dIL00

The community is invited to join costumed docents as they lead the Las Posadas procession through the mission grounds with songs in Spanish and English this Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m.

This free event at the La Purisima Mission State Historic Park is open to the public and everyone is welcome to enjoy refreshments afterward in La Sala. Attendees are encouraged to celebrate in festive attire.

This tradition dates back over 400 years in Mexico and reenacts the biblical journey of Mary and Joseph seeking shelter in Bethlehem.

La Purisima Mission State Historic Park is located at 2295 Purisima Rd in Lompoc.

For more information, call 805-733-3713 or visit online .

