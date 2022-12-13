Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Says Tank Will Be "Respected" Even After Loss
No matter what happens in his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia believes there will be no true losers. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis recently announced that they will meet in the ring in April, news that gave boxing fans some optimism after another significant fight, the welterweight championship between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., fell through. The fight, as reported previously by BoxingScene.com, will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds and be distributed on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The fight will also be available for purchase on DAZN. ESPN has reported that the fight will take place on April 15.
Boxing Scene
Team Benavidez: Everything Plant Asked For, We Kept Giving; Just Hope He Shows Up And Fights David
David Benavidez couldn’t wait to announce that a deal was reached for a long-awaited grudge match with Caleb Plant. Members of his team—and perhaps Benavidez himself—remain skeptical of the fight moving forward, to the point of not saying “no” to any stipulation brought to their attention by the other side.
Boxing Scene
Paul Butler Offers No Excuses, Gives High Praise To Naoya Inoue
Former world champion Paul Butler has given high praise to Naoya Inoue. The two boxers collided on Tuesday night in Japan, with Inoue battering Butler for an eleventh round knockout to become the undisputed world champion at bantamweight - with the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO world titles coming together. Inoue,...
Boxing Scene
Rivera: I Have Undefeated Guys On My Record; Martin Never Fought Somebody Like Me
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera respects Frank Martin’s boxing ability and his willingness to take a difficult fight against an unbeaten opponent at this stage of his career. The 24-year-old Rivera, who is three years younger than Martin, still feels he is better prepared for their 12-round WBA lightweight elimination match Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Dominican Republic’s Rivera beat an undefeated fighter two bouts ago, Joseph Adorno, and believes he has faced better competition overall than Indianapolis’ Martin, a southpaw who didn’t take up boxing until he was 18.
Boxing Scene
Frank Martin-Michel Rivera, Undercard Weigh-In Results From The Cosmopolitan
LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin stepped as close as he could get to Michel Rivera without touching him after they made weight Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis native will have to close the distance as best he can Saturday night, too, to give himself the best chance to win their 12-round battle between undefeated lightweights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Martin (16-0, 12 KOs), who officially weighed in at 134¾ pounds, is listed by Caesars Sportsbook as slightly more than a 2-1 favorite over the Dominican Republic’s Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs).
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: "I Ain't Trying To Be In This Too Much Longer"
While he's enjoying his time underneath the pugilistic spotlight, Gervonta Davis has always been aware that his time as a professional boxer would be transient. First things first, however, before Davis officially rides off into the sunset, he has quite a few goals to check off his to-do list. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis will square off against Hector Luis Garcia. If everything goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will then move into a showdown against Ryan Garcia.
Boxing Scene
Roarke Knapp Drops, Decisions Dante Jardon at Emperors Palace
Roarke Knapp dropped former world junior lightweight title challenger Dante Jardon once en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision victory this past Saturday night at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa. Scores were 97-92, 97-92, and 96-93 for Knapp, who improved to 15-1, 11 knockouts. Knapp, a hard-hitting junior...
Boxing Scene
Prograis Expresses Concern for Lopez After Shaky Win Over Martin
Regis Prograis wasn’t about to kick Teofimo Lopez while he was down, despite all their recent vitriol. The junior welterweight titlist from New Orleans offered some concern about and encouragement to Lopez, the 140-pound contender and former unified lightweight champion, after the latter’s somewhat lackluster—some have said fortunate—win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Boxing Scene
Raul Curiel-Brad Solomon, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results
The final show of the year for Golden Boy Promotions avoided any scale fails. All participants made weight during the official pre-fight weigh-in ceremony ahead of this weekend’s show from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California (Saturday, DAZN, 8:00 p.m. ET). Headlining the show, rising prospect Raul...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Still In Search Of Foe For WBC Eliminator; Shuichiro Yoshino Next In Line
Shakur Stevenson is rapidly approaching the midway point of the WBC rankings in search of his next opponent. The unbeaten former two-division titlist is now on his fourth targeted opponent for a WBC lightweight final elimination bout eyed for the first quarter of 2023. Efforts to secure a fight with top-rated lightweight Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17KOs), unbeaten contender William Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former lineal and unified champion George Kambosos Jr. each ended in declined offers for a variety of reasons.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Charr vs. Browne, Dina Thorslund, Viktor Faust, More
WBO female bantamweight Dina Thorslund (18-0) defends the title February 25 in Holstebro (Denmark) against Argentinian Debora Anahi Lopez (20-1-1) on a TK Promotion show. Thorsland's trainer Thomas Madsen makes no secret that it's been difficult to find an opponent willing to come to Denmark and challenge the undefeated champion, who in turn has been unable to get a big fight abroad against, for instance, Matchroom's Ebanie Bridges, who holds the IBF title.
Boxing Scene
Mayer: I Think I Won Baumgardner Fight Quite Clearly By at Least Two Rounds
Mikaela Mayer will continue to do whatever possible to secure a rematch with division rival Alycia Baumgardner. Back in October, Baumgardner won a tough ten round split decision over Mayer to unify the WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO titles at the O2 Arena in London. Mayer believes he did more than...
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Plans To Fight in March, Then Wants Fury or Usyk Showdown
WBO interim-heavyweight champion Joe Joyce is hoping to secure a fight either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in the summer of 2023. Joyce is the mandatory challenger to Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO world titles. Fury is the WBC world champion. If all goes as planned, Fury...
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Terence Crawford, Tim Bradley, Spence-Thurman, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Terence Crawford, Year-End Awards, the recent run by Teofimo Lopez, Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman, the career of Tim Bradley, and more. Hey Mr Edwards,. I liked the way you dealt with those who claim Terrence Crawford...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Ryder is Perfect Fight For Canelo Before a Bivol Rematch
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom views super middleweight contender John Ryder as the perfect fight to make - as the lead-in to a fall rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol, who picked up a big unanimous decision...
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel Vows To Topple Nery, Become Unified Champion in Laval
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, the world light flyweight unification between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval. Clavel, fighting out of Montreal, is fully recovered...
Boxing Scene
Juarez vs. Dulay, Garcia vs. Stewart To Streamed by Showtime
A pair of action-packed bouts will highlight live streaming action on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, December 17 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN show, hosted by award-winning MORNING KOMBAT...
Boxing Scene
Arum: You'd Have To Favor Prograis, But I Think Teofimo Could Beat Him
Bob Arum has decades-worth of experience watching fights, and at the age of 91, the Hall of Fame promoter and Top Rank boss knows when a gem is pristine or imperfect. Teofimo Lopez Jr. sneaked away with a split decision victory against Sandor Martin on Dec. 10 in a competitive fight in which the former unified 135-pound champion got dropped once officially and arguably a second time as well.
