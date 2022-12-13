Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Ride Jerry Jeudy, Christian Watson in key week
It's Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Deebo Samuel, Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill, D.J. Moore, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start...
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season
Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Fantasy football Week 15 inactives: Status for Saturday's games and early Sunday preview
We provide updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15, 2022: Model says start Chris Olave, but sit Mike Evans
Approaching the stretch run of the 2022 NFL schedule, every team has now taken its bye. Thus, Week 15 Fantasy football lineups should be robust with a full complement of players available. There will also be plenty of difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions, especially with most leagues in the midst of their playoffs. Starting the likes of Jalen Hurts or Travis Kelce requires little thought, but what do you do with surging players like Evan Engram, Jerry Jeudy and Jerick McKinnon in your Fantasy football rankings? Jeudy had as many touchdowns in Week 14 (three) as he had in the previous 13 weeks combined. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
Roughing the passer rule change: NFL to consider making controversial penalty reviewable
The 2022 NFL season has been marred by several controversial roughing the passer penalties and the league office has definitely taken notice. Although there's no easy way to fix the problem, the NFL is going to discuss the possibility this offseason of making roughing the passer a reviewable penalty. NFL...
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 Waiver Wire & schedule notes: Grab Robert Williams, Walker Kessler if you can
Welcome back. Believe it or not, the holiday season is here (I did a double-take when I realized this week's article spans Christmas Day). Roughly one-third of the NBA season is already in the rearview, and head-to-head leagues are roughly halfway through their regular seasons. As we enter the middle...
Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive
While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
Jets forced to make another major change ahead of Week 15
The New York Jets are changing quarterbacks once again, but this time they do not have a choice. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that Mike White has not been cleared for contact due to the rib injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Saleh called White an “absolute warrior” and said he did everything he could to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but doctors are not giving White the go-ahead.
Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Ride Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, James Conner
It's Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Josh Jacobs, Christian McCaffrey, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Dameon Pierce, Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Jeff Wilson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Khalil Herbert and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver...
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
Jets' Corey Davis: Unavailable Week 15
Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
Fantasy Football Week 15 Wide Receiver Rankings: Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Aiyuk emerging as key playoff questions
Heading into the Fantasy Football playoffs, some things are guaranteed. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a superstar, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett remain must-start WRs, and Christian Watson's upside is too high to consider sitting, for instance. But there are still plenty of questions out there. Before we get to my Week 15 rankings for wide receiver, here are my thoughts on five of the biggest questions facing the position this week:
Titans' Treylon Burks: Won't play Sunday
Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Burks and C.J. Board (ribs) both out this weekend, Chris Conley and Racey McMath are candidates to log added Week 15 wideout reps behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Burks, who was also sidelined in Week 14, will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of the Titans' Dec. 24 contest against the Texans.
Cowboys' Micah Parsons walks back Jalen Hurts hype comments: 'I'm probably most hated man in Philadelphia'
The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling right now. Following their 48-22 beatdown of the New York Giants last Sunday, they became the first NFL team this year to clinch a playoff spot with a 12-1 record, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts became the MVP front-runner, per Caesars Sportsbook. To say Hurts...
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
Fantasy Football Week 15 Sleepers & DFS: Rhamondre Stevenson's status paramount; roll with Aaron Rodgers
All eyes have been on the Patriots backfield this week after Rhamondre Stevenson hurt his ankle on Monday night in Week 14 at Arizona. We're waiting to find out if there's a running back in New England we can trust in a great matchup at Las Vegas in Week 15.
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
