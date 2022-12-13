Approaching the stretch run of the 2022 NFL schedule, every team has now taken its bye. Thus, Week 15 Fantasy football lineups should be robust with a full complement of players available. There will also be plenty of difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions, especially with most leagues in the midst of their playoffs. Starting the likes of Jalen Hurts or Travis Kelce requires little thought, but what do you do with surging players like Evan Engram, Jerry Jeudy and Jerick McKinnon in your Fantasy football rankings? Jeudy had as many touchdowns in Week 14 (three) as he had in the previous 13 weeks combined. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

1 DAY AGO