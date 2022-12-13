Orlando Magic owners sell a local property

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

One of Orlando’s best-known health clubs and athletic venues, the RDV Sportsplex in Maitland where the Orlando Magic used to practice, has been sold.

Wichita-based Genesis Health Clubs announced Tuesday it bought the 365,000-square-foot facility from MVP Sports Clubs. MVP is a subsidiary of RDV Corp., an entity tied to the DeVos family, which also owns the Orlando Magic.

The sale price was not disclosed and the deed for the transaction has not yet posted to Orange County public records. The Devos family originally bought the land for the Sportsplex in 1996 for $4 million, Orange County records show. The property’s most recent assessed value was for $53.2 million.

