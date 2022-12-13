ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Magic owners sell a local property

By WFTV.com News Staff, Steven Ryzewski
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPz7w_0jhQ1tHM00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

One of Orlando’s best-known health clubs and athletic venues, the RDV Sportsplex in Maitland where the Orlando Magic used to practice, has been sold.

Wichita-based Genesis Health Clubs announced Tuesday it bought the 365,000-square-foot facility from MVP Sports Clubs. MVP is a subsidiary of RDV Corp., an entity tied to the DeVos family, which also owns the Orlando Magic.

The sale price was not disclosed and the deed for the transaction has not yet posted to Orange County public records. The Devos family originally bought the land for the Sportsplex in 1996 for $4 million, Orange County records show. The property’s most recent assessed value was for $53.2 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8jXy_0jhQ1tHM00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Magic win four straight for first time since 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. -- For the first time since December of 2020, the Orlando Magic have won four straight games. The Magic (9-20) beat the Hawks 135-124 Wednesday night to finish their five-game homestand with a 4-1 record. Orlando scored a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter. Only nine teams...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
125K+
Followers
143K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy