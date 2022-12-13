Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
BPD arrest man hiding in downtown restaurant
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested a man hiding in a downtown Boise restaurant Friday afternoon. A CBS2 staff member was exiting the restaurant when Boise Police officers ran in the front door and asked if they had seen anyone run inside. Three officers then proceeded inside and quickly located the man they were searching for as he pretended to be a patron sitting at an empty table.
Woman accused in deadly Highway 55 crash to enter plea this month
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise social media influencer charged with two felony counts following the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August is set to enter a plea to the charges in late December. Natalie Hodson, 37, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an...
2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers
A 51 year-old Fort Hall man and 60-year-old Boise man were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. The post 2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Police warn of jewelry scam in Nampa
Boise, ID — Nampa Police are warning the public about a new scam this holiday season. People are being approached at the gas pump by people selling jewelry. "Even if you’re desperately looking for a gift for that hard-to-buy for someone this Christmas season, refrain from purchasing used jewelry if you’re approached at the gas pump," NPD posted on Twitter.
WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case
Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
Post Register
Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
Post Register
What We Know: Boise Police Department investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Sunday, Nov. 20, it came to light that a former Boise Police Captain participated in a white nationalist conference, according to a statement from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. Matthew Bryngelson appeared under a fake name on the speaker list for the American Renaissance Conference....
Post Register
Caldwell police department unveils new car
Boise, ID — On Thursday the Caldwell Police Department unveiled their new Caldwell Night Rodeo patrol car. The event was held at the main gate of the Caldwell Night Rodeo grounds. This car joins the three other specialty cars in the Caldwell Police Department fleet, the College of Idaho car, A pink ribbon Breast cancer awareness car, and the domestic violence awareness car.
Post Register
Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
Post Register
Nampa man found after ISP put out Endangered Missing Alert
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police said RJ Lewis was found safe and thanked everyone for their help. Read about what an Endangered Missing Alert is and why they were enacted earlier this year here. ---------------- ORIGINAL REPORT: Idaho State Police put out an 'Endangered Missing Alert' for...
Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive
WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
Post Register
CBS2 continues reaching out to Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 continues reaching out to City Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez about her concerns brought up during a Tuesday meeting where council members heard from the firm investigating BPD. "On my first arrival with this organization, I immediately saw problems coming from our HR department of all...
PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison
First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Fifth ITD Snowplow Struck This Season
FRUITLAND - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fifth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. The latest snowplow strike happened on US95 near Fruitland, ID. According to the ITD, a plow operator was clearing the center...
Post Register
Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez highlights concerns on BPD investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise City Council member Lisa Sanchez highlighted her concerns on the Boise Police Department (BPD) investigation into former Boise Police Capt. Matt Bryngelson. During a city council meeting with members of the investigation this week, Council Member Lisa Sanchez brought up concerns she had with...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Police Make Contact with Two Individuals Wanted for Questioning in Regard to Abduction of Michael Joseph Vaughan
Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff says investigators have been in contact with the two individuals needed for questioning in regard to the disappearance of now six-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan. In the recent weeks, investigators have zero'd in on a residence at 1102 Redwing St after receiving credible information that Michael's...
Post Register
Meridian man wins Survivor 43
Boise, ID — Mike Gabler, a 52-year-old Meridian heart valve specialist, won Survivor season 43, earning him a million dollars. "There are people who need the money more," said Gabler after finding out he won the prize0. "I'm going to donate the entire prize, the million dollars, in my father's name, Robert Gabler, who was a Green Beret. To veterans in need who came back with trauma, psychiatric problems, PTSD and to curb the suicide epidemic. We're going to save lives, do something good."
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Flooding near Broadway Ave. and Boise Ave.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — ----Update 3---- Repairs are underway and expected to be completed this evening. Westbound traffic will be affected throughout the night. Veolia is continuing to flush the surrounding area and will continue checking hydrants for discolored water into the evening hours. ----Update 2---- Construction has excavated...
2urbangirls.com
Two survive after car falls 200 feet off side of the road
HIDDEN SPRINGS, Calif. – Two people escaped with just “mild distress” after a sedan fell approximately 200 feet down the side of the road Tuesday on the Angeles Forest Highway in Hidden Springs, authorities said. The crash, involving a Hyundai Elantra, occurred at about 2:10 p.m. on...
