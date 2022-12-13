Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin adds Tribune-Review Westmoreland County Player of the Year honors to brilliant resume
To win a PIAA or WPIAL title, it takes a team. It also takes some special players. For Belle Vernon, one of those special players was junior Quinton Martin. The five-star superstar with more than 20 Division I football offers was the player that Belle Vernon opponents feared the most.
High school roundup for Dec. 15, 2022: Norwin girls go to 6-0; Ellwood City’s Joe Roth scores 1,000th point
Lauren Palangio scored 15 points, and Kendall Berger added 10 as Norwin won its sixth straight game to start the season, defeating reigning WPIAL Class 5A champion South Fayette, 43-40, on Thursday night in nonsection girls basketball. Trailing 28-22 at halftime, Norwin (6-0) outscored South Fayette 21-12 in the second...
Greensburg Salem girls roll past Derry in section opener
Greensburg Salem girls basketball players and coaches turned an old storage closet at their home gymnasium into a makeshift locker room. Derry felt like it was confined to an even smaller space Thursday night when the teams met in the Section 1-4A opener. Using pressure defense to set up offense...
High school roundup for Dec. 16, 2022: North Hills wins at buzzer; Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine scores 44 to hit 1,000
Jake Pollaro banked in the game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer to lead North Hills to a 55-53 nonsection boys basketball victory over Seneca Valley on Friday night. Royce Parham and Jayden Thomas each scored 13 points and Pollaro finished with 10 for North Hills (4-1). Andrew Roy scored 21 points and Tyler Pepin had 13 for the Raiders (1-4).
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Scorpion’s road to recovery stops at Franklin Regional
Former Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Steve Scorpion is coming back to coach against his old team. That he is coming back at all is borderline miraculous. Scorpion’s position was opened in spring 2021 after his longtime opioid addiction came to light. The final straw was a blackout episode...
Seton Hill men's, women's basketball coaches shaped by Mt. Pleasant roots
They light up like the Christmas tree in the McKenna Center lobby when they reach back into their Mt. Pleasant past and pluck memories that molded them as coaches. Mark Katarski and Ben Wilkins are teammates once again, only they aren’t playing for Joe Dunn on the Mt. Pleasant boys basketball team like they did 27 years ago.
Mt. Pleasant boys basketball team turns to defense to get first victory
Mt. Pleasant recently put an extended 2-3 zone defense to use and was starting to see its merits heading into Friday night’s nonsection boys basketball game at rival Southmoreland. “We were just wondering when our offense was going to come around,” Vikings coach T.J. Kravits said. “Tonight, it finally...
High school roundup for Dec. 14, 2022: Waynesburg holds on to beat Canon-McMillan in mat showdown
Jake Stephenson (160) won by fall and Joe Simon (133), Roan Tustin (172) and Rocco Welsh (189) won by major decision as Class 3A No. 1 Waynesburg held on to defeat No. 2 Canon-McMillan 30-27 in a nonsection wrestling showdown Wednesday night. Nate Jones (152) and Eli Makel (285) also...
Shady Side boys basketball opens section play with win vs. Burrell
Shady Side Academy began formal defense of its WPIAL Class 3A crown Friday night with a 59-50 victory over Burrell at Mellon Gym. The Bulldogs (5-1, 1-0 Section 3-3A) led the entire way but couldn’t shake the Bucs (2-4, 0-1) until the final minutes of play. Eli Teslovich led...
Furious fourth-quarter rally lifts Mars girls past Kiski Area
With 5 minutes, 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s nonsection girls basketball game between Kiski Area and Mars, the Cavaliers led by nine and had designs on putting the game away. But the Planets had other ideas. Mars regrouped with a timeout and proceeded to outscore...
