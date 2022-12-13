Disney investor sues for internal records related to DeSantis feud

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Walt Disney Co. investor Kenneth Simeone has filed a lawsuit seeking internal company records related to Disney’s feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The suit (case No. 2022-1120, Kenneth Simeone v. The Walt Disney Co.) was filed in Delaware Chancery Court in Wilmington.

According to Bloomberg, “the complaint is a so-called ‘books and records’ action, demanding documents that can be used to sue Disney directors over the decision to oppose the Florida law. Delaware judges often grant such file requests.”

