ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney investor sues for internal records related to DeSantis feud

By WFTV.com News Staff, Susan Lundine, Richard Bilbao
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBOsz_0jhQ1DeC00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Walt Disney Co. investor Kenneth Simeone has filed a lawsuit seeking internal company records related to Disney’s feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The suit (case No. 2022-1120, Kenneth Simeone v. The Walt Disney Co.) was filed in Delaware Chancery Court in Wilmington.

According to Bloomberg, “the complaint is a so-called ‘books and records’ action, demanding documents that can be used to sue Disney directors over the decision to oppose the Florida law. Delaware judges often grant such file requests.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8Uxn_0jhQ1DeC00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game

A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

5 Louisiana law enforcement officers indicted in deadly arrest of Black motorist

FARMERVILLE, La — A grand jury in Louisiana on Thursday indicted five law enforcement officers in connection with the deadly arrest of a Black motorist in 2019. The grand jury in Union Parish determined that four state troopers and a deputy -- all white -- will face state charges related to the death of 49-year-old Ronald Greene on May 10, 2019, on a roadside in a rural area of northeast Louisiana near Monroe, WAFB-TV reported.
UNION PARISH, LA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
125K+
Followers
143K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy