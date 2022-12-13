ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Civi Center Sewer Line Replacement

More sewer line replacement is expected at the Amarillo Civic Center after a recently collapsed line has been put back in service. Amarillo City Council learned in their Tuesday meeting most of the cast iron pipes have been corroding since their installation 40 years ago. Minimal reduction in service is...
NewsTalk 940 AM

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council passes location incentive agreement for Jax Transport, LLC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s City Council unanimously passed a location incentive agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and Jax Transport, LLC during Tuesday’s regular meeting, expanding the business’s footprint in Amarillo. According to the transmittal memo which accompanied Tuesday’s city council agenda, the agreement provides Jax Transport, LLC with $3,000,000 […]
agjournalonline.com

Next farm bill could include forced acreage base update

Changes in the new farm bill will mostly be about money. That was the message from Joe Outlaw, co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University, who delivered remarks during the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show. This content is for Print in county – Includes...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council passes agreement for SE 10th Avenue improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the Amarillo City Council meeting on Tuesday, city officials voted unanimously in favor of a professional services agreement for street improvements in northeast Amarillo. According to the published agenda, the city of Amarillo awarded the agreement to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for an amount “not to exceed $694,100.00.” The agreement […]
NewsTalk 940 AM

One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?

It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

