Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Death row inmate Tommy Zeigler gets all-clear for DNA testing
ORLANDO — Death row inmate Tommy Ziegler has won his crusade for testing. Days before the 47th anniversary of the Christmas Eve quadruple murder that sent him to prison, an Orlando circuit judge signed an order allowing his team to test all of the evidence in his case for DNA.
Midwestern states have the highest teen labor force participation rates
While U.S. teenagers are working at higher rates overall than before the pandemic, the number of working teens varies widely by location. For example, teen labor force participation rates currently exceed 50% in Midwestern states like North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Utah (53.1%) and Maine (50.9%) also report high teenage labor force participation rates. At the opposite end of the spectrum, states in the Sun Belt region and on the coasts report rates below 40%. These differences are due to a...
US border cities strained ahead of expected migrant surge
EL PASO, TEXAS — Along the U.S. southern border, two cities — El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico — prepared Sunday for a surge of as many as 5,000 new migrants a day as pandemic-era immigration restrictions expire this week, setting in motion plans for emergency housing, food and other essentials.
Police: Condo resident killed 5 at Toronto-area building
TORONTO — Canadian police identified a the man who shot and killed five people and wounded another at a suburban Toronto condominium as a 73-year-old resident of the building and said three of the five people he killed were on the condo board. During a news conference Monday, Chief...
Company voluntarily recalls more than 11,000 COVID tests
A company is voluntarily recalling more than 11,000 COVID tests for not consistently providing accurate results. The test is an over-the-counter nasal swab from Detect, Inc. The tests were shipped to customers from July 26 to Aug. 26 of 2022. The FDA said there's an increased chance that the tests from some lots may give false negative results.
