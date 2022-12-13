ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

CBS Chicago

Some Cook County residents to receive first $500 guaranteed income checks

CHICAGO (CBS) – The first $500 checks from Cook County's guaranteed income pilot program are on their way to the residents chosen for the program.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Thursday in a news release the checks have been release and will reach the selected residents in the coming days. The county said the $42 million pilot is the largest publicly-funded guaranteed income program in U.S. history."This is a proud moment for us at Cook County," said Preckwinkle in a statement. "After months of hard work, participants in our Promise Pilot will now have their cash in hand. Our hope is that this money will serve as a foundation for residents so that they can achieve financial stability, pursue professional development opportunities, and invest in themselves and their children."The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will send the $500 monthly checks to 3,250 residents for two years.Preckwinkle said county leaders have committed to creating a permanent program after the completion of the pilot, which will be supported by a combination of county funds and philanthropic support.The county received over 230,000 applications for participating in the program.
COOK COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Kaegi touts new tax tool

More than $180 billion in property taxes collected from every property in Cook County – from Ford Heights to Chicago to Winnetka – can now be analyzed with software code created by the Cook County Assessor’s Office. The Property Tax Simulator, or PTAXSIM, is a software code...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Ballotpedia News

Eleven candidates running for mayor of Chicago in 2023

Eleven candidates are running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, in the February 28, 2023, general election. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place on April 4, 2023. The filing deadline for this election was November 28, 2022. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot, Jesus...
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Investigating Payroll Protection Plan Fraud

Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans is having his employees interviewed in an investigation of PPP loan fraud. Frank Main, a reporter for the Sun-Times, joins the John Howell show to talk about this PPP fraud inside the court.
COOK COUNTY, IL

