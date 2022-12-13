Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
chicagocrusader.com
New state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing eye-popping increases of nearly 46%, according to a Treasurer’s Office analysis of 1.8 million tax bills. The analysis, which examined...
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy
A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.
Some Cook County residents to receive first $500 guaranteed income checks
CHICAGO (CBS) – The first $500 checks from Cook County's guaranteed income pilot program are on their way to the residents chosen for the program.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Thursday in a news release the checks have been release and will reach the selected residents in the coming days. The county said the $42 million pilot is the largest publicly-funded guaranteed income program in U.S. history."This is a proud moment for us at Cook County," said Preckwinkle in a statement. "After months of hard work, participants in our Promise Pilot will now have their cash in hand. Our hope is that this money will serve as a foundation for residents so that they can achieve financial stability, pursue professional development opportunities, and invest in themselves and their children."The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will send the $500 monthly checks to 3,250 residents for two years.Preckwinkle said county leaders have committed to creating a permanent program after the completion of the pilot, which will be supported by a combination of county funds and philanthropic support.The county received over 230,000 applications for participating in the program.
Family's Chicago property taxes increase 440 percent; small apartment complex in bankruptcy danger
A Chicago family said their latest property tax bill increased 440% and now their modest apartment complex could go bankrupt.
Lawsuit targets Cook County's Delinquent Property Tax Sales
An Equal Justice group is suing Cook County Government and the Treasurer over the practice of allowing homes with unpaid tax bills to essentially be seized by others.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Kaegi touts new tax tool
More than $180 billion in property taxes collected from every property in Cook County – from Ford Heights to Chicago to Winnetka – can now be analyzed with software code created by the Cook County Assessor’s Office. The Property Tax Simulator, or PTAXSIM, is a software code...
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
Eleven candidates running for mayor of Chicago in 2023
Eleven candidates are running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, in the February 28, 2023, general election. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place on April 4, 2023. The filing deadline for this election was November 28, 2022. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot, Jesus...
Phone bank helps connect Cook County homeowners with $2.5M in property tax refunds, exemptions
Today's phone bank received over 128,000 calls and connected homeowners with $2.5 million in property tax refunds and exemptions.
CPS teachers, staff throw surprise quinceanera for student with special needs
The teen's teacher got the idea for the surprise quinceañera after her mother mentioned during a meeting at school that she looked forward to celebrating her daughter's birthday, but didn't have the money to buy a dress or anything else.
wlsam.com
Investigating Payroll Protection Plan Fraud
Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans is having his employees interviewed in an investigation of PPP loan fraud. Frank Main, a reporter for the Sun-Times, joins the John Howell show to talk about this PPP fraud inside the court.
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
Police union president, mayoral candidates skeptical as Lightfoot silences scanners
CHICAGO — Some of the candidates for Chicago mayor are responding to the city’s ongoing move to block the press and public’s ability to listen live to police activity. It comes after WGN Investigates first reported on the silencing of police scanners on Monday. In Chicago, more than half the city has already gone silent […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
White voters helped propel Lori Lightfoot to the mayor’s office in 2019. Will they stick with her in February?
CHICAGO — When Willie Wilson finished his remarks before the Illinois Polish American Congress in November, the lull in the room lasted long enough for the audience to begin awkwardly fidgeting. But then Wilson clapped his hands to the blues classic “Sweet Home Chicago,” and a row of people...
Chicago mayor race: Poll shows US Rep. Garcia in lead amid concerns over link to indicted FTX CEO
Garcia's campaign firing back at critics, calling them desperate.
25newsnow.com
Lawsuit seeking class-action status filed against State Farm alleging racial discrimination
(25 News Now) - Jacqueline Huskey, a Black resident of Matteson, Illinois, has filed a lawsuit again State Farm, alleging the company racially discriminates against Black home insurance policyholders. The lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois, seeks class-action status. But, it’s based on Huskey’s experience with State Farm...
fox32chicago.com
Nabeela Syed: First Muslim woman elected to Illinois General Assembly at age 23
A young woman born and raised in Palatine made history during midterm elections. Nabeela Syed was elected as State Representative of the 51st District at age 23. She is one of the youngest people to be elected into the Illinois General Assembly and she is the first Indian-American and Muslim woman to take the seat.
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
blockclubchicago.org
City Picks Short List Of Developers For Woodlawn Site — And Disgraced Ald. Willie Cochran Weighs In
WOODLAWN — Three teams are finalists to redevelop vacant, city-owned land on 63rd Street, and a former South Side alderperson made an unexpected appearance to give input as a resident. The redevelopment of 1.65 acres on 63rd Street between Ingleside and Greenwood avenues would mark another step in fulfilling...
Comments / 0