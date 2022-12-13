Forest Service Initiating 30 Day Comment Period for Upper Verde. River Wild and Scenic Suitability Draft Environmental Assessment. The Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger Districts of the Prescott National Forest are seeking comments on the Upper Verde Wild and Scenic River Suitability Study Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA). The purpose of this draft environmental assessment is to determine whether the eligible portions of the Upper Verde River continue to be suitable for and should be recommended to Congress for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River System (NWSRS). Comments received will inform Responsible Officials from the Prescott and Coconino National Forests of the best alternatives available for preserving the river’s free-flowing condition and Outstanding Remarkable Values (ORVs), in relation to a proposal by the Bureau of Reclamation to construct two fish barriers in NWSRS-eligible sections of the Upper Verde River.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO