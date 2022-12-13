Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
BTR community breaks ground in Prescott
Mosaic and Atlantic Jasper have broken ground on The Flats at Jasper, a new build-to-rent (BTR) community within the nationally-recognized Jasper master planned community in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Atlantic Jasper, developer of The Flats, has partnered with Mosaic to build the 26.1-acre site, which will include 240 horizontal apartment-style build-to-rent units. The project is expected to benefit from the strong housing market in the Prescott area, providing a much needed transitional product type for out-of-town demand, which makes up a large portion of the population.
Sedona Red Rock News
Organized theft steals $5K in jewelry from Sedona store
Organized retail crime has found its way to the streets of Sedona. A theft of $5,000 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs, a Sedona institution since 1976 that specializes in American Indian jewelry and rugs, has left the business community on high alert. “We’ve had a...
azbex.com
Prescott P&Z Recommends Airport Overlay
Looking to protect the Prescott Regional Airport from potential development that could affect its future operations, the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval for an Airport Vicinity Overlay district. Development in the 1,800-acre Deep Well Ranch is exempted as the City and the master plan’s developers continue negotiations....
Sedona 'crown jewel' parcel sold in record $20M all-cash deal
A 40.1-acre parcel of undeveloped land in Sedona sold for a record $20 million to the City of Sedona.
SignalsAZ
Ten Prescott Bars, Taverns, and Saloons to Celebrate New Year’s
The holidays are well underway in Prescott and it almost seems if you blink you’ll miss December entirely. Before you know it, we’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve and heading to Whiskey Row to catch the Boot Drop. As you make your plans to spend a night out on the town or celebrate the New Year, check out these ten bars, taverns, and saloons in Prescott.
theprescotttimes.com
Forest Service Initiating 30 Day Comment Period
Forest Service Initiating 30 Day Comment Period for Upper Verde. River Wild and Scenic Suitability Draft Environmental Assessment. The Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger Districts of the Prescott National Forest are seeking comments on the Upper Verde Wild and Scenic River Suitability Study Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA). The purpose of this draft environmental assessment is to determine whether the eligible portions of the Upper Verde River continue to be suitable for and should be recommended to Congress for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River System (NWSRS). Comments received will inform Responsible Officials from the Prescott and Coconino National Forests of the best alternatives available for preserving the river’s free-flowing condition and Outstanding Remarkable Values (ORVs), in relation to a proposal by the Bureau of Reclamation to construct two fish barriers in NWSRS-eligible sections of the Upper Verde River.
AZFamily
6 things you have to know before heading up to Flagstaff to enjoy the snow
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Discover Flagstaff) – Snow is magical, especially around the holidays, and for Phoenicians, Arizona’s officially designated Winter Wonderland – Flagstaff – is a convenient two-hour drive with an abundance of winter recreation. When preparing to make the winter drive to Flagstaff, please be reminded...
prescottenews.com
ChristkindlMarket Street Closures December 15-19: Goodwin Street Closed Between Montezuma and Cortez
The Prescott Christmas Village and ChristkindlMarket will take place Friday, December 16 from 4-8 p.m., Saturday December 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday December 17 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Goodwin Street, between Montezuma and Cortez. Due to the extensive set up for the market, Goodwin will be closed starting Thursday December 15 at 7 a.m. until Monday December 19 at approximately 2 p.m.
lakepowelllife.com
Fraudulent Scam Targeting Property Owners
Flagstaff, AZ – The Coconino County Sheriff’s, Attorney’s, and Treasure r’s Offices are warning residents of a recent scam targeting property owners within Coconino County. A group presenting itself as Tax Assessment Securities has sent a false “warrant” to property owners, claiming a tax debt is...
knau.org
Forest roads close near Flagstaff amid snowy conditions
Coconino National Forest officials are closing several forest roads in the Flagstaff Ranger District this week because of snowy and wet conditions. It follows the recent winter storm that brought several inches to many high-elevation mountain areas. The closures are designed for visitor safety and to protect forest roads during...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police ask Public’s Help to Locate Stolen Trailer
On Thursday, December 15, the Prescott Valley Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer from the area of South State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona. The trailer, a 2019 PJ 18’ long flatbed trailer (similar trailer in photo) was removed from a gated yard. A Wyoming license plate of 063458 was mounted on the left fender and a homemade 2’x2’x8’ dimension plywood toolbox was mounted to the front of the trailer. Evidence was left on scene, and it is believed the trailer was likely taken within the last four days.
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
theprescotttimes.com
First Case of Its Kind in County
YAVAPAI COUNTY NARCOTICS TASKFORCE MAKES CROSS COUNTRY ARREST OF DRUG DEALER FOR NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER IN OVERDOSE DEATH OF PRESCOTT MAN: First Case of Its Kind in County. The Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT), the multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency task force has arrested a suspect in the first Yavapai County case of holding a drug dealer responsible for the death of someone to whom he sold drugs.
theprescotttimes.com
New Tri-City Traffic Enforcement Detail
On December 13th, 2022 the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, and Chino Valley Police Department partnered together to conduct a traffic enforcement detail in The Town of Chino Valley and surrounding area. This 4-hour detail resulted in 22 traffic stops, 7 speed citations, 2 distracted driving citations, 8...
kjzz.org
Drug and alcohol use is on the rise among seniors, yet rehab is out of reach for many
The number of drug and alcohol deaths among people 65 and older is on the rise. It’s a concerning trend, but substance abuse treatment centers are mostly out of reach for older adults on Medicare. Paige LeForte is a clinical director with Spectrum Healthcare, which provides behavioral health care...
SignalsAZ
Snow Delay for Prescott Unified School District – Dec 12
Prescott Unified School District snow team has been out driving and monitoring the end of the storm and its effect on our roads. As of 4:30 a.m., snow is tapering off and local snow plows are gaining on the situation. Temps will drop over the next few hours, so snow and ice will be on the road for today’s commute. Please slow down and drive safely, if you are driving.
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expected
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that snowfall was expected to commence in the western region of Coconino County on Sunday night and spread towards the east, becoming increasingly heavier today, on Monday.
ABC 15 News
Northern Arizona schools delay, cancel classes due to weather
Schools in the northern Arizona region have canceled or delayed classes due to weather on Monday. Flagstaff Unified School District: Schools will be closed, including before- and after-school activities and food service. Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff: Two-hour delay. The school will make a decision to move forward with the delay...
Body-cam video shows arrest of accused polygamist leader in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The video in the player above may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised. Newly obtained body camera footage shows the arrest of a self-proclaimed prophet, who police say was carrying three underage girls in the back of an enclosed trailer. The video shows...
WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Holds Up Traffic in Arizona
This huge elk herd in Flagstaff, Arizona held up traffic when the group decided to cross a road. The crossing caused a traffic jam of over a minute, according to the person who posted the clip to Twitter. In the video, a massive line of elk gallops on through the...
