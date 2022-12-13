Read full article on original website
Related
Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to win the World Cup—but lost it all in 2 minutes
Drake's "curse" affected no one but himself this time around.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mbappé electrifies in World Cup epic, ends up on losing side
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final, he ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title. The France superstar was on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pelé congratulates Messi and Mbappé after World Cup final
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Pelé congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup and Kylian Mbappé for his goal-scoring exploits in Sunday's final. Pelé, who won a record three World Cups as a player, has been in the hospital to treat a respiratory infection.
Citrus County Chronicle
German charity ship taking 108 rescued migrants to Italy
ROME (AP) — A ship operated by a German charity was sailing on Monday toward a northern Italian port with 108 migrants aboard after rescuing them in recent days from two unseaworthy vessels in the central Mediterranean. The charity Sea-Eye said its ship, Sea-Eye 4, plucked up 68 migrants...
Citrus County Chronicle
German court to deliver verdict on ex-secretary at Nazi camp
BERLIN (AP) — A German court is expected to deliver its verdict Tuesday on a 97-year-old woman charged with being an accessory to murder for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Prosecutors have called for the Itzehoe...
Comments / 0