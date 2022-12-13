Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.”. On Friday, his office released the...
Kearney Hub
Parr named Nebraska State Fair executive director
In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she’s in charge of the entire fair. On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair’s executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
Kearney Hub
Miss Wisconsin wins Miss America 2023 crown
Grace Stanke, Miss Wisconsin 2022, was crowned Miss America 2023 on Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. Stanke, 20, is an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, studying nuclear engineering. Stanke, from Wausau, will receive a $50,000 scholarship as Miss America and immediately start a yearlong reign.
