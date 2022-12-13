Hampton Police investigate series of mailbox vandalisms, thefts

Hampton police are investigating what they say is a series of mailbox vandalisms/thefts that have occurred throughout the city.

Between October 23 and December 11, police say there have been about nine blue Postal Mail Drop-off boxes vandalized in Hampton.

The Hampton Police Division’s Economic Crime Unit and the United States Postal Inspector Task Force are working together to investigate these incidents.

The incidents include mailboxes in the following locations:

3100 block of Victoria Boulevard

200 block of Hampton Roads Avenue

2000 block of Kecoughtan Road

1300 block of LaSalle Avenue

2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard

1900 block of E. Pembroke Avenue

1500 block of E. Pembroke Avenue

1st block of E. Mellen Street

Police say if you believe that any of your mail could have been stolen as a result of these incidents, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

They say the safest way to send sensitive mail is to drop them inside of a Post Office building or physically hand them to a mail carrier.

There is no suspect information currently.

Officials are asking everyone to remain vigilant and call the police to report any suspected suspicious activity. They say do not approach anyone that looks like they are doing something suspicious because it could be a potentially dangerous situation.

