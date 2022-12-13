ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Pound Ridge Dentistry welcomes supportive AI for kids

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Pound Ridge cosmetic dentistry has welcomed a new friend to its office. Robin the Robot was created by scientists, engineers and psychologists to support children undergoing medical treatments.

Pound Ridge cosmetic dentistry explains Robin the Robot is a social robot designed to utilize peer-to-peer interactions with children in order to create a meaningful connection. Robin distracts children with conversations, games and simple explanations of procedures to reduce anxiety in children. Robin also creates a fun environment, making kids feel comfortable while they wait for their procedures.

New bill could ban TikTok from state-issued devices

The dentistry describes Robin as made of fully recyclable bioplastic. Robin can build an associative memory and intelligently react to children by replicating patterns formed upon previous experiences.

Pound Ridge cosmetic dentistry explains patients will have the opportunity to interact with Robin and Dr. Helaine Smith at the first dental clinic on the East Coast to acquire Robin.

