ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Tucson police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department arrested a man in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Manuel Erminio Martinez–Gomez. Martinez–Gomez, 38, was shot and killed June 1, 2021, at a residence in the 400 block of West Ohio Street, near South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies in Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man died in his cell at the Pima County jail on Friday, Dec. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer was doing rounds around 11 a.m. when he found 38-year-old Robert Tsalabounis unresponsive in his cell.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers were at the scene of a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. Police said they were called to an area near 22nd Street and Columbus Avenue, where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The man took himself to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street around 7 a.m. The PCSD said there...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin, a total of 12 migrants were arrested near the border. He said on December 11, Tucson station agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the border in Sasabe. The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several people in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox. 12 migrants were arrested nearby.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

75-year-old man missing from Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an Arizona City man who went recently missing. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies say 75-year-old Craig Hansen was last seen in the Eloy area. Authorities say he told a friend he had crashed his...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman searches for answers in husband’s hit-and-run death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman won’t stop until she has answers in a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed her husband back in August. The Tucson Police Department said James Charles Ramsay, 56, was in a bicycle lane back on Aug. 7 on Grant when he was hit around 5:30 a.m. The vehicle that hit Ramsay did not stay at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Donation drive to be held at Mr. An’s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mr. An’s Restaurant and Sam Levitz are teaming up to host a holiday donation drive on Friday, Dec. 16. The drive will be held at the restaurant, located at 6091 North Oracle Road, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cash or check donations...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is looking for answers and justice after a deadly hit-and-run on Tucson’s southwest side. Late Thursday, mother of three, Melissa Drum lost her life while walking out near Ajo and La Cholla. A driver on that road hit Drum and kept on driving.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy