Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Tucson police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department arrested a man in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Manuel Erminio Martinez–Gomez. Martinez–Gomez, 38, was shot and killed June 1, 2021, at a residence in the 400 block of West Ohio Street, near South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road.
KOLD-TV
Man dies in Pima County Adult Detention Complex
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man died in his cell at the Pima County jail on Friday, Dec. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer was doing rounds around 11 a.m. when he found 38-year-old Robert Tsalabounis unresponsive in his cell.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Woman charged with fatal stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. Terri Sides, 58, faces a second-degree murder charge and was booked into the Pima County jail. The Pima County Sheriff’s...
KOLD-TV
TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers were at the scene of a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. Police said they were called to an area near 22nd Street and Columbus Avenue, where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The man took himself to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street around 7 a.m. The PCSD said there...
KOLD-TV
12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin, a total of 12 migrants were arrested near the border. He said on December 11, Tucson station agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the border in Sasabe. The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several people in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox. 12 migrants were arrested nearby.
KOLD-TV
75-year-old man missing from Pinal County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an Arizona City man who went recently missing. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies say 75-year-old Craig Hansen was last seen in the Eloy area. Authorities say he told a friend he had crashed his...
Victim, suspect identified in deadly Dakota Street stabbing Friday
Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a deadly stabbing Friday morning in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street.
Suspect arrested in West Ohio Street shooting
A man has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting that happened in June, 2021 near W. Ohio St. and S. 11th Ave., according to the Tucson Police Department.
New information released in officer-involved shooting on West Rillito Street
A man was shot after firing at officers on West Rillito Street following an altercation, according to the Tucson Police Department.
KOLD-TV
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after, police say, he used a stolen Caterpillar grader to damage a Tucson street on Friday, Dec. 9. Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez is charged with auto theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage totaling at least $10,000. According to...
Hit and run on Ajo and La Cholla leaves mother of 3 dead
Melissa Drum was walking down the road when a car hit her. DPS is still investigating the description of the car.
KOLD-TV
Woman searches for answers in husband’s hit-and-run death
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman won’t stop until she has answers in a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed her husband back in August. The Tucson Police Department said James Charles Ramsay, 56, was in a bicycle lane back on Aug. 7 on Grant when he was hit around 5:30 a.m. The vehicle that hit Ramsay did not stay at the scene.
Suspected robber who pepper sprayed PetSmart employees arrested
Officers found a suspected robber after asking the community for help, according to Tucson Police Department.
Officer injured after chasing suspect near El Con Mall
Tucson police officers were involved in a collision that left one person injured. The officers were chasing after a suspect Wednesday evening.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police officer released from hospital after getting hit by vehicle during foot chase
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police officer was injured late Wednesday, Dec. 14, when he was hit by a vehicle while chasing a suspect on foot. The Tucson Police Department said the incident took place near El Con Mall. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital...
Man ruled incompetent in case involving mountain lions eating victim's remains
One judge ruled a suspected man incompetent to understand court proceedings in a case involving lions eating a victim's remains.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police hope people will add camera to registry to fight crime, build relationships
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department’s camera registry is up and running. It’s your chance to register a security camera on your property with the department in hopes of catching criminals. Police are hoping this new initiative will help build relationships and help them...
KOLD-TV
Donation drive to be held at Mr. An’s
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mr. An’s Restaurant and Sam Levitz are teaming up to host a holiday donation drive on Friday, Dec. 16. The drive will be held at the restaurant, located at 6091 North Oracle Road, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cash or check donations...
KOLD-TV
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is looking for answers and justice after a deadly hit-and-run on Tucson’s southwest side. Late Thursday, mother of three, Melissa Drum lost her life while walking out near Ajo and La Cholla. A driver on that road hit Drum and kept on driving.
Comments / 0