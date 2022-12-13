The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO