Connecticut State

Connecticut to invest $4.5bn next year across private markets

Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust funds is looking to continue to grow its private markets exposure across private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure/natural resources asset classes by $4.5 billion in 2023 . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content...
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness

(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
Wage and Hour Issues: Meal Periods and Other Breaks

Under Connecticut law, employees who work seven-and-a-half or more consecutive hours must be given a break of at least 30 consecutive minutes for a meal. The break must be given at some point after the first two hours of work and before the last two hours. The meal period need...
Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows

Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
New Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner announced

(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new commissioner in his administration. This time the new appointee will take over the steering wheel at the Department of Motor Vehicles. This comes as the current Commissioner is retiring. Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera is being promoted and says standards have been raised and will continue to […]
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England

It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
VIDEO: Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT

A Thomaston woman is putting her life back together after she was struck by a man driving under the influence. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. Updated: 8 hours ago. New computer training program will help Hartford residents.
CONNECTICUT STATE

