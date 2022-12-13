Read full article on original website
Related
alternativeswatch.com
Connecticut to invest $4.5bn next year across private markets
Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust funds is looking to continue to grow its private markets exposure across private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure/natural resources asset classes by $4.5 billion in 2023 . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content...
darientimes.com
Some of CT's large retail spaces are filling up.What businesses follow in 2023?
It was a big deal for Danbury, when Duluth Trading opened its first Connecticut store across from the Danbury Fair mall, where Primark landed a few years before in its own initial build out in the United States. While Harbor Freight, Homesense, Floor & Decor and other retail concepts have...
Could the first income tax cut in Connecticut in 30 years come in 2023?
(WTNH) – When lawmakers go back to the Capitol in January, their focus will be on the governor’s new budget proposal. Lamont reportedly is considering a middle-class income tax cut. It looks like he has support from both parties. Could the first income tax cut in 30 years come this year? “The governor and I […]
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up
Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness
(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
mainepublic.org
Connecticut is not the only New England state facing big electric rate increases
Connecticut’s two biggest electric utilities will soon implement massive rate increases that could raise the average electric bill for residential customers of Eversource and United Illuminating by about $80 each month. The changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1. The utilities say the request is fueled by...
cbia.com
Wage and Hour Issues: Meal Periods and Other Breaks
Under Connecticut law, employees who work seven-and-a-half or more consecutive hours must be given a break of at least 30 consecutive minutes for a meal. The break must be given at some point after the first two hours of work and before the last two hours. The meal period need...
Connecticut physician ordered to pay $4.2M in claims fraud settlement
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut-based physician and a slew of his businesses have been ordered to pay $4.2 million in damages for false claims for payment to Medicare and state Medicaid program for improper billing and unnecessary services. The state and federal settlement focuses on Jasdeep Sidana, a pulmonologist,...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows
Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
Connecticut’s recreational marijuana impact on local shops
Connecticut retail cannabis stores have been given the green light to begin selling recreational marijuana on January 10th.
New Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner announced
(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new commissioner in his administration. This time the new appointee will take over the steering wheel at the Department of Motor Vehicles. This comes as the current Commissioner is retiring. Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera is being promoted and says standards have been raised and will continue to […]
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
MAP: Eviction filings by Connecticut town
Most eviction filings in CT are in cities such as Hartford and New Haven. See how many evictions were filed in your town from 2017-2021 here.
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England
It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
Guerrera to head DMV, latest change for Lamont’s second term
By naming Tony Guerrera head of the CT DMV, Gov. Ned Lamont has named four new agency heads and made other changes ahead of his second term.
Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT
A Thomaston woman is putting her life back together after she was struck by a man driving under the influence. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. Updated: 8 hours ago. New computer training program will help Hartford residents.
Comments / 0