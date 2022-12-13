ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade School Board discuss policy for allowing only American and Florida flag inside classrooms and campuses

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade School Board members are discussing a controversial classroom proposal, and it’s created what you might call a “flag flap.”. It may be patriotic or political, but on Wednesday the Miami-Dade School Board is set to discuss a controversial move to only allow the American and Florida flag in classrooms and on campus.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public – particularly Hispanic voters – strongly oppose that measure. The proposal is known […] The post Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A Tractor Supply store in Broward County? Yep, at the western edge of civilization

Broward County might not seem a place with strong consumer demand for gun safes, equestrian helmets, chicken wire, saddle soaps and fortified deer chow. But decision-makers at Tractor Supply, a 2,108-store chain that bills itself as the nation’s “largest rural lifestyle retailer,” have identified a local market for its unique blend of countrified goods and services. For it’s first Broward ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
districtadministration.com

Back to school: Broward School Board reinstates Superintendent Vickie Cartwright

Broward County Public Schools welcomes back Superintendent Vickie Cartwright—for now at least—after they announced Tuesday to rescind her Nov. 14 termination. Her firing came after a controversial vote by five school board members who were appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The spontaneous 5-4 vote came before four of the DeSantis appointees were replaced by newly elected School Board members.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial

Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police

MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Broward New Times

Local Spiritual Guide Headed to Prison for Family Curse Fraud

Samantha Stevens, a self-described spiritual consultant, allegedly told a Miami client she knew how to track down relatives in the afterlife and would open the gates of heaven for the client's deceased father, whose soul was trapped. She further pledged to lift a curse that was the source of pain and misfortune suffered by the client's family, federal prosecutors say.
MIAMI, FL
aclufl.org

Civil Rights Groups and Miami Residents File Lawsuit Challenging Miami City Commission’s Racially Gerrymandered Redistricting Map

The map divides neighborhoods along racial lines and packs Black and Hispanic voters into particular districts. Miami, FL — Today, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida and Dechert LLP filed a lawsuit on behalf of Grove Rights and Community Equity (GRACE), Engage Miami, the South Dade and Miami-Dade NAACP Branches, and four individual city residents challenging the Miami City Commission’s newly drawn redistricting map.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say

MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
MIAMI, FL
Broward New Times

Judge Sets Trial Date for Florida Jan. 6 Rioter #Tweedledumb UPDATED

Update published December 2, 2022 10:35 a.m.: As part of a deal with prosecutors, Mason Courson pleaded guilty on November 30 to assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 insurrection. Courson, who beat an officer with a baton during the riot, faces approximately 5...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy