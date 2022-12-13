Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Miami Central High School placed on lockdown after several fights; 1 person arrested
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus. Videos from at least three different locations, both inside about outside the campus, capture individuals, who appear to be students, fighting. Miami-Dade Schools Police arrived to Miami Central High...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade School Board discuss policy for allowing only American and Florida flag inside classrooms and campuses
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade School Board members are discussing a controversial classroom proposal, and it’s created what you might call a “flag flap.”. It may be patriotic or political, but on Wednesday the Miami-Dade School Board is set to discuss a controversial move to only allow the American and Florida flag in classrooms and on campus.
‘I was very disturbed’: Sister of handcuffed patient punched by firefighter speaks out
The sister of a man who was seen on video being punched by a Miami firefighter said she wants justice, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
fox13news.com
South Florida teen found safe following Missing Child Alert
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide Missing Child Alert on Friday has been safely located. No additional details have been reported.
Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public – particularly Hispanic voters – strongly oppose that measure. The proposal is known […] The post Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida teacher 'no longer' on staff after allegedly disrupting Muslim student prayers at school: 'Repulsive'
A teacher at Franklin Academy in Pembroke Pines, Florida, was reportedly fired after video went viral showing her interrupting Muslim students during their daily prayers.
A Tractor Supply store in Broward County? Yep, at the western edge of civilization
Broward County might not seem a place with strong consumer demand for gun safes, equestrian helmets, chicken wire, saddle soaps and fortified deer chow. But decision-makers at Tractor Supply, a 2,108-store chain that bills itself as the nation’s “largest rural lifestyle retailer,” have identified a local market for its unique blend of countrified goods and services. For it’s first Broward ...
districtadministration.com
Back to school: Broward School Board reinstates Superintendent Vickie Cartwright
Broward County Public Schools welcomes back Superintendent Vickie Cartwright—for now at least—after they announced Tuesday to rescind her Nov. 14 termination. Her firing came after a controversial vote by five school board members who were appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The spontaneous 5-4 vote came before four of the DeSantis appointees were replaced by newly elected School Board members.
WSVN-TV
Person in custody, accused of trying to enter William J Bryan Elementary in North Miami armed with gun
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A young person, possibly a teen, has been taken into custody after showing up outside an elementary school campus allegedly armed with a gun. Authorities later found a firearm on the individual who, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police said, tried to get on campus at William J. Bryan Elementary, Wednesday afternoon.
wlrn.org
Largest Cuban exodus in decades, Miami’s FTX debacle and Florida's property insurance crisis
Cuba is currently seeing the largest and fastest exodus since Fidel Castro took power in 1959. Huge numbers of Cubans are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border and many others are landing by boat in the Florida Keys. On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to New York Times investigative...
As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial
Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
ATLANTIC HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT “FATBOY” CHARGED WITH KIDNAP, LED COPS ON CHASE
HIGH-SPEED CHASE ENDS IN FIRE NEAR PALMETTO PARK AND I-95 IN BOCA RATON. STARTS IN DELRAY BEACH. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 4:48 p.m: As we suspected, Fatboy does NOT go to Atlantic HS, despite what Delray Beach Police wrote in the official arrest report. It’s unclear if he ever did. Fatboy is 28 […]
WSVN-TV
Keandra Simmons, high ranking officer, sues Miami Police claiming demotion was due to her race and gender
MIAMI (WSVN) - One of Miami’s highest-ranking Black female officers is claiming she was demoted and harassed because she’s a Black woman, and now, she’s taking her complaints to federal court. “We don’t want the community to feel like they can’t sit outside without being struck by...
Broward New Times
Local Spiritual Guide Headed to Prison for Family Curse Fraud
Samantha Stevens, a self-described spiritual consultant, allegedly told a Miami client she knew how to track down relatives in the afterlife and would open the gates of heaven for the client's deceased father, whose soul was trapped. She further pledged to lift a curse that was the source of pain and misfortune suffered by the client's family, federal prosecutors say.
aclufl.org
Civil Rights Groups and Miami Residents File Lawsuit Challenging Miami City Commission’s Racially Gerrymandered Redistricting Map
The map divides neighborhoods along racial lines and packs Black and Hispanic voters into particular districts. Miami, FL — Today, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida and Dechert LLP filed a lawsuit on behalf of Grove Rights and Community Equity (GRACE), Engage Miami, the South Dade and Miami-Dade NAACP Branches, and four individual city residents challenging the Miami City Commission’s newly drawn redistricting map.
Click10.com
Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say
MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
Detective: Mother 'solely responsible' for 2018 death of 'Baby June'
More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's arrested Baby June's mother.
Broward New Times
Judge Sets Trial Date for Florida Jan. 6 Rioter #Tweedledumb UPDATED
Update published December 2, 2022 10:35 a.m.: As part of a deal with prosecutors, Mason Courson pleaded guilty on November 30 to assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 insurrection. Courson, who beat an officer with a baton during the riot, faces approximately 5...
