Station Casinos will pitch Inspirada Station to Henderson City Council

Station Casinos wants to build a new resort and casino in the Inspirada community in Henderson.

Executives will pitch the plan to the Henderson City Council on Tuesday evening.

The proposed Inspirada Station, located on Via Inspirada between Via Centro and Bicentennial Parkway, would offer customers an "experience similar to Red Rock Casino Resort Spa in Summerlin," executives stated in a plan submitted to Henderson officials.

Station Casinos / Red Rock Resorts Executives with Station Casinos shared these maps and renderings with Henderson City Council in their pitch for approval of the proposed Inspirada Station.

Inspirada Station would be built in three stages and encompass 900,000 square feet once complete. Station Casinos plans for it to include:



80,000 square feet of casino gaming floor

600 hotel rooms

Four restaurants with outdoor dining and an 11-unit food hall

30,000 square feet of banquet meeting space

A bowling alley and a movie theater.

The completed resort would permanently employ 1,738 people and generate an estimated $25.4 million annually, Station Casinos reports.