Station Casinos will pitch Inspirada Station to Henderson City Council

By Alyssa Roberts
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Station Casinos wants to build a new resort and casino in the Inspirada community in Henderson.

Executives will pitch the plan to the Henderson City Council on Tuesday evening.

The proposed Inspirada Station, located on Via Inspirada between Via Centro and Bicentennial Parkway, would offer customers an "experience similar to Red Rock Casino Resort Spa in Summerlin," executives stated in a plan submitted to Henderson officials.

Executives with Station Casinos shared these maps and renderings with Henderson City Council in their pitch for approval of the proposed Inspirada Station.

Inspirada Station would be built in three stages and encompass 900,000 square feet once complete. Station Casinos plans for it to include:

  • 80,000 square feet of casino gaming floor
  • 600 hotel rooms
  • Four restaurants with outdoor dining and an 11-unit food hall
  • 30,000 square feet of banquet meeting space
  • A bowling alley and a movie theater.

The completed resort would permanently employ 1,738 people and generate an estimated $25.4 million annually, Station Casinos reports.

Comments / 8

GoCubbies
3d ago

No wonder you keep losing when you play at Station Casinos. Bad enough they took away their buffets. You have to pay for all there new casinos!!

Reply
2
 

