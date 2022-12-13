ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator

Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
Sara B

Rat torture was used for centuries to extract information, sometimes leading to death.

There is a scene in Game of Thrones that made my skin crawl, ok there were a lot, but one in particular, and my mind determined there was no way this ever happened. It is almost too gruesome to imagine another human using rats in the most inhumane way possible. But, unfortunately, I was wrong; it was a torture method as recently as the mid-80s, according to research.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head

Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head. Over the course of history, Earth has served as a home to many ancient animals long before humans came to dominate. Most of these animals were huge with very unique features. Many such animals fell victim to extinction, but a few were able to evolve into smaller species that adapted to new habitats.
NBC News

Dig at U.K. housing site yields major 7th century treasures

A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is...
Variety

Qatar May Have Pulled Off Its World Cup Feat But Was It Worth Hundreds of Billions?

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes to a close with Argentina and France facing off Sunday in the lavish golden bowl-shaped Lusail Stadium, pundits are beginning to deliver their verdicts on whether the first World Cup held in the Middle East will be remembered as a success. The prevailing consensus seems to be that, yes, Qatar scored the intended goal. Yet, at such an exorbitant cost, was it worth it? It was a rocky road to kickoff for the minuscule gas-rich Gulf nation, which came under fire from Western media for its abuse of migrant workers, discrimination of LGBTQ...
TechRadar

Company of Heroes 3 isn’t Total War: WW2 – but it’s just as good

Cast a cursory glance across Company of Heroes 3’s Italian campaign map, and you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re looking at Total War: World War 2. Battalions of infantry and tanks dot the peninsula, shunting between settlements as they vie for territorial control. Armies are waiting to be recruited, cities lie open to conquer, and resources are ripe for gathering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy