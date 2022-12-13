ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians

Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
2minutemedicine.com

Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis

1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
physiciansweekly.com

Outcomes of Kidney and Dapagliflozin in Heart Faliure Patients with Preserved or Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction

In patients with heart failure and a lower ejection fraction, sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors have been shown to prevent heart failure episodes and delay the course of renal disease. The purpose of the Dapagliflozin Evaluation to Improve the Lives of Patients with Preserved Ejection Fraction Heart Failure (DELIVER) trial was to assess the impact of dapagliflozin on cardiovascular and kidney outcomes and the influence of baseline kidney disease in patients with heart failure and a mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction. The DELIVER randomized clinical study was analyzed according to predefined criteria from July 1, 2022, through September 18, 2022. Patients having an ejection fraction of 40% or higher and an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 25 mL/min/1.73 m2 or above participated in this global, multicenter study.
physiciansweekly.com

Ziltivekimab associated with multiple proatherogenic inflammatory pathways – secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial

1. In this secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial, targeted interleukin 6 (IL-6) ligand inhibition with ziltivekimab was associated with a lower neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) at week 12, suggesting it may disrupt atherogenic inflammatory pathways, particularly those mediated by myeloid cell compartment. 2. The estimated treatment difference compared with placebo...
physiciansweekly.com

Aprocitentan is an effective and safe option for the treatment of resistant hypertension

1. Compared to placebo, participants on aprocitentan had a greater reduction in office systolic blood pressure at four weeks and this was sustained for a total of 40 weeks. 2. The most common adverse effect of aprocitentan was fluid retention and edema. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension...
physiciansweekly.com

Recommendations Developed for Lower-Extremity Varicose Veins

THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In clinical practice guidelines issued by the Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society, and published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and treatment of lower-extremity varicose veins.
MINNESOTA STATE
targetedonc.com

Circulating Tumor Cell Count Guide Frontline Treatment in Patients With mBC

Longer follow-up in the phase 3 STIC CTC trial substantiates that the CTC-based choice is safe in patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to investigators. Based on results from the phase 3 STIC CTC trial (NCT01710605), the use of circulating tumor cell (CTC) count as a guide to first-line treatment, either with chemotherapy or endocrine therapy, led to better overall survival (OS) compared with physician’s choice of treatment without CTC count for patients with metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.1.
physiciansweekly.com

Study site selection in trials pertaining to transcatheter valvular therapies can affect the socioeconomic makeup of the sample

1. Amongst hospitals with a cardiac surgery department, 11.5% participated actively in research trials of transcatheter mitral or tricuspid therapies. 2. Trial sites tended to serve a smaller proportion of socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals than did non-trial sites, but the ethnic makeup of patients was not different between the hospitals. Level...
physiciansweekly.com

Continuous Versus Intermittent Enteral Feeding in Critical Patients

The following is a summary of “Comparison of continuous versus intermittent enteral feeding in critically ill patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the October 2022 issue of Critical Care by Heffernan, et al. Patients in critical care often have their nutritional needs met via the enteral...
MedicalXpress

Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice

About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
physiciansweekly.com

Low-dose interleukin 2 may be beneficial for primary Sjögren syndrome

1. Among patients with primary Sjögren syndrome, therapy with low-dose interleukin 2 significantly improved outcomes as determined by the European League Against Rheumatism Sjögren’s Syndrome Disease Activity Index. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Primary Sjögren syndrome (pSS) is a debilitating autoimmune disease that is characterized...
physiciansweekly.com

Novel Therapy May Replace Standard-of-Care Prophylaxis for GVHD

Post-transplant cyclophosphamide/tacrolimus/mycophenolate mofetil outperformed tacrolimus/methotrexate as a prophylaxis for graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in patients with an indication for reduced-intensity conditioning allogeneic stem cell transplantation (RIC ASCT). The results of the phase 3 BMT CTN 1703 trial were presented by Dr. Shernan Holtan (University of Minnesota)1 at the 2022 annual meeting...
physiciansweekly.com

Ultraprocessed food intake is associated with cognitive decline in geriatric populations

1. At 8 years follow-up, a higher percentage of daily caloric intake from ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) was associated with quicker global cognitive decline and executive function decline, but not associated with memory decline. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) While dementia is a leading cause of disability worldwide, the paucity of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy