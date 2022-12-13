Read full article on original website
Related
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
ajmc.com
Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians
Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
physiciansweekly.com
Outcomes of Kidney and Dapagliflozin in Heart Faliure Patients with Preserved or Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction
In patients with heart failure and a lower ejection fraction, sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors have been shown to prevent heart failure episodes and delay the course of renal disease. The purpose of the Dapagliflozin Evaluation to Improve the Lives of Patients with Preserved Ejection Fraction Heart Failure (DELIVER) trial was to assess the impact of dapagliflozin on cardiovascular and kidney outcomes and the influence of baseline kidney disease in patients with heart failure and a mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction. The DELIVER randomized clinical study was analyzed according to predefined criteria from July 1, 2022, through September 18, 2022. Patients having an ejection fraction of 40% or higher and an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 25 mL/min/1.73 m2 or above participated in this global, multicenter study.
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
physiciansweekly.com
Ziltivekimab associated with multiple proatherogenic inflammatory pathways – secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial
1. In this secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial, targeted interleukin 6 (IL-6) ligand inhibition with ziltivekimab was associated with a lower neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) at week 12, suggesting it may disrupt atherogenic inflammatory pathways, particularly those mediated by myeloid cell compartment. 2. The estimated treatment difference compared with placebo...
physiciansweekly.com
Aprocitentan is an effective and safe option for the treatment of resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, participants on aprocitentan had a greater reduction in office systolic blood pressure at four weeks and this was sustained for a total of 40 weeks. 2. The most common adverse effect of aprocitentan was fluid retention and edema. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension...
physiciansweekly.com
Recommendations Developed for Lower-Extremity Varicose Veins
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In clinical practice guidelines issued by the Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society, and published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and treatment of lower-extremity varicose veins.
psychreg.org
Virtual Reality Helps Reduce Patient Anxiety and Need for Sedatives During Hand Surgery
As an anesthesiologist, Adeel Faruki, MD, works with patients to manage not just pain, but also anxiety. It can be a particular concern for patients receiving a nerve block, rather than sedation or general anaesthesia, for upper extremity procedures such as hand surgery. “If a nerve block is done and...
targetedonc.com
Circulating Tumor Cell Count Guide Frontline Treatment in Patients With mBC
Longer follow-up in the phase 3 STIC CTC trial substantiates that the CTC-based choice is safe in patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to investigators. Based on results from the phase 3 STIC CTC trial (NCT01710605), the use of circulating tumor cell (CTC) count as a guide to first-line treatment, either with chemotherapy or endocrine therapy, led to better overall survival (OS) compared with physician’s choice of treatment without CTC count for patients with metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.1.
physiciansweekly.com
Study site selection in trials pertaining to transcatheter valvular therapies can affect the socioeconomic makeup of the sample
1. Amongst hospitals with a cardiac surgery department, 11.5% participated actively in research trials of transcatheter mitral or tricuspid therapies. 2. Trial sites tended to serve a smaller proportion of socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals than did non-trial sites, but the ethnic makeup of patients was not different between the hospitals. Level...
physiciansweekly.com
Continuous Versus Intermittent Enteral Feeding in Critical Patients
The following is a summary of “Comparison of continuous versus intermittent enteral feeding in critically ill patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the October 2022 issue of Critical Care by Heffernan, et al. Patients in critical care often have their nutritional needs met via the enteral...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
physiciansweekly.com
Low-dose interleukin 2 may be beneficial for primary Sjögren syndrome
1. Among patients with primary Sjögren syndrome, therapy with low-dose interleukin 2 significantly improved outcomes as determined by the European League Against Rheumatism Sjögren’s Syndrome Disease Activity Index. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Primary Sjögren syndrome (pSS) is a debilitating autoimmune disease that is characterized...
physiciansweekly.com
Monofilament suture does not reduce pregnancy loss compared to braided suture for cervical cerclage
1. Pregnancy loss was reported among 8.0% of patients in the monofilament suture group and 7.6% of patients in the braided suture group, with no significant difference between the groups. 2. Chorioamnionitis and maternal sepsis occurred less frequently in the monofilament group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Pregnancy...
physiciansweekly.com
Squeezed by Temp Nurse Costs, Hospital Systems Create Their Own Staffing Agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals.
physiciansweekly.com
Novel Therapy May Replace Standard-of-Care Prophylaxis for GVHD
Post-transplant cyclophosphamide/tacrolimus/mycophenolate mofetil outperformed tacrolimus/methotrexate as a prophylaxis for graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in patients with an indication for reduced-intensity conditioning allogeneic stem cell transplantation (RIC ASCT). The results of the phase 3 BMT CTN 1703 trial were presented by Dr. Shernan Holtan (University of Minnesota)1 at the 2022 annual meeting...
physiciansweekly.com
Ultraprocessed food intake is associated with cognitive decline in geriatric populations
1. At 8 years follow-up, a higher percentage of daily caloric intake from ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) was associated with quicker global cognitive decline and executive function decline, but not associated with memory decline. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) While dementia is a leading cause of disability worldwide, the paucity of...
Comments / 0