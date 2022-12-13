ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

FOX Carolina

Local dancer named young arts finalists 2023

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Professor suing Furman University amid Unite the Right investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy, a Furman professor who has been on leave since he was identified as attending the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is now suing the university. More than five years after the deadly rally, which white supremacists organized in response to the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Furman Professor Lawsuit

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard

ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Share the Magic Charities

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Fentanyl Bust in Rutherford

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Hester General Store Grand Opening in Easley

EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Unknown drone pilot harassing children in therapy, nonprofit says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A nonprofit organization in Asheville says someone is using a drone to ‘intentionally’ harass children, staff and therapy horses. Cindy Davis-West, the CEO of Eliada Home LLC, said the drone is disrupting therapy sessions and flying ‘dangerously close’ to children who are recovering from trauma. She said the children are being kept indoors for their safety.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

4 Upstate children’s charities to receive donation from organization

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 12th annual TD SYNNEX Share the Magic fundraising initiative is holding an event to give their total funds raised this year to four children’s charities in the Upstate. The organization raised more than $19 million and will be distributed between: A Child’s Haven,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of shoes given to Greenville County children in need

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The delivery was so big, members of the Boiling Springs Fire Department were called in to help. Thousands of boxes were delivered to the MT Anderson Support Center in Greenville County Tuesday. Each box contains a new pair of tennis shoes, new socks, a toothbrush and...
