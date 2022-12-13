Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Local dancer named young arts finalists 2023
Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women.
Professor suing Furman University amid Unite the Right investigation
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy, a Furman professor who has been on leave since he was identified as attending the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is now suing the university. More than five years after the deadly rally, which white supremacists organized in response to the...
Furman Professor Lawsuit
This historic Hester General Store, built in 1893, is now back open in Easley.
Strangers team up to support Animal Allies of Spartanburg through light display fundraiser
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Inflation remains near a four-decade high, and costs are hitting everyone even the care for our animals. Animal Allies of Spartanburg has seen costs increase on vet medicine, animal drugs and supplies. And now the nonprofit is getting support from a different kind of source.
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard
Former Vice President Mike Pence was in the Carolinas today. A mother is visiting the Upstate today to spread her story of moving forward from hopelessness and heartache after losing her son. SC Congressman Ralph Norman Reportedly Encouraged Martial Law before Biden's Inauguration.
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
Share the Magic Charities
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. Authorities are investigating after a student brought a gun to Dorman High School.
Fentanyl Bust in Rutherford
The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Authorities are investigating after a student brought a gun to Dorman High School.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
Hester General Store Grand Opening in Easley
A Furman Professor is now suing the university.
Large development in Pickens Co. up in the air
Pickens County is getting some pushback from residents about major development plans.
Unknown drone pilot harassing children in therapy, nonprofit says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A nonprofit organization in Asheville says someone is using a drone to ‘intentionally’ harass children, staff and therapy horses. Cindy Davis-West, the CEO of Eliada Home LLC, said the drone is disrupting therapy sessions and flying ‘dangerously close’ to children who are recovering from trauma. She said the children are being kept indoors for their safety.
Lake Hartwell officials collecting Christmas trees following the holidays
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lake Hartwell office announced that they are accepting natural Christmas tree donations starting on December 26, 2022. Officials said people can drop off the trees in Georgia at Big Oaks and Poplar Springs boat ramps or in...
‘It really touched my heart:’ Central Police host Shop with a Cop, with big help from a motorcycle club
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Central South Carolina motorcycle club helped the town police department raise thousands of dollars to make this Christmas special. First responders along with the bikers held a Shop with a Cop event Friday where 28 kids picked out some special gifts. “We try to...
Upstate man accused of stealing Santa, apologizes on camera
The man responsible for stealing a Santa statue from outside Bonjour Main, a restaurant in downtown Greenville, apologized to the business' owner Thursday and promised to rectify his choice.
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022.
4 Upstate children’s charities to receive donation from organization
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 12th annual TD SYNNEX Share the Magic fundraising initiative is holding an event to give their total funds raised this year to four children’s charities in the Upstate. The organization raised more than $19 million and will be distributed between: A Child’s Haven,...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Colorful, stinging creatures wash up on South Carolina shore, prompting warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A warning was issued Wednesday for anyone headed to a South Carolina beach for the holidays: watch where you step. Shore Beach Service, a beach patrol and equipment rental service for Hilton Head Island, posted photos on Facebook of dozens of Portuguese man o’ wars washed up on the beach.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
WYFF4.com
Thousands of shoes given to Greenville County children in need
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The delivery was so big, members of the Boiling Springs Fire Department were called in to help. Thousands of boxes were delivered to the MT Anderson Support Center in Greenville County Tuesday. Each box contains a new pair of tennis shoes, new socks, a toothbrush and...
