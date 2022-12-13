ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A nonprofit organization in Asheville says someone is using a drone to ‘intentionally’ harass children, staff and therapy horses. Cindy Davis-West, the CEO of Eliada Home LLC, said the drone is disrupting therapy sessions and flying ‘dangerously close’ to children who are recovering from trauma. She said the children are being kept indoors for their safety.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO