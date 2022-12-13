Read full article on original website
Indiana State Police looking for new recruits
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into a new year, the Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits. The agency is currently accepting applications for its 84th Recruit Academy. To apply, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, be a high school graduate, and have a...
The gift of cheaper gas prices is coming to the area this holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a gift for drivers this holiday season as gas prices continue to drop throughout the Wabash Valley. Just in the last month, gas prices have dropped $0.60. According to Triple AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.15.
Winter commencement marks Mitch Daniels' last as Purdue President
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday marks the last commencement for current Purdue University President Mitch Daniels. Graduates once again flipped their tassels at Purdue University at Elliott Hall of Music. Winter commencement began at 9:30 a.m. for undergraduate, professional and masters programs. Yadira Santiago Banuelos is one of...
A local farm toy store continues to grow and increase inventory
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The family tradition is continuing at a Lafayette farm toy store. “We carry diecast metal farm toys,” said Owner, Jeff Spurlock. “Like your tractors and other equipment that’s out on the farm in 1/64 scale all the way up to 1/8 scale.”
New $650,000 fire engine pushed home with centuries-old ceremony
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Fire Department's fleet has received an upgrade in the form of a new fire engine. Its arrival was celebrated by a traditional Push-In Ceremony Monday morning. The Push-In Ceremony is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s when fire...
10 states have now banned the sale of cosmetics tested on animals
New York became the tenth state to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a measure into law Thursday evening. The law, known as the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, prohibits the sale and manufacturing of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. It is slated to go into effect in January 2023.
Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard
While search teams in Hawaii are looking for a medical transport aircraft officials believe crashed with three people aboard, the governor issued an emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift services -- which he said are a critical need in the isolated island chain. The aircraft went missing off the coast...
Massachusetts fugitive wanted for murder captured at Guatemala shrimp farm
A fugitive wanted in Massachusetts for a 1991 murder has been captured at a Guatemala shrimp farm, according to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police. A multiagency team spent more than 30 years searching for Mario R. Garcia, 50, before developing a lead in the case earlier this year indicating he was in Iztapa, Guatemala, a coastal town about 70 miles from Guatemala City.
Holiday Pops concert returns to Long Center
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops concert returns to the Long Center for the Performing Arts once again. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. the orchestra played holiday favorites led by Music Director and Conductor Maestro Nick Palmer. The program included music from "The Polar Express", "Hook",...
