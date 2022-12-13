ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 10

Lynn Wright
3d ago

She is entitled to her opinion. She is NOT entitled to teach that opinion to school children. Weather she likes it or not, she doesn't get to teach abstract ideas like this to our kids.

Reply
3
wlrn.org

Palm Beach County Schools administrator claims a tweet about Republican policies cost her a job

A School District of Palm Beach County administrator claims she lost her job for speaking out about Republican education policies on Twitter. Diana Fedderman, a career educator and Former Assistant Superintendent in the Division of Teaching and Learning, is suing the school district for what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial

Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

DeSantis touts Florida economic system throughout cease in West Palm Seaside

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted Florida’s accomplishments Friday during a news conference in West Palm Beach that seemed more like a campaign appearance. Speaking at Retro Fitness on Belvedere Road, the governor compared Florida’s budget to other states. “The closest state to us population-wise is New York,” DeSantis said....
FLORIDA STATE
gotowncrier.com

Acreage Residents Plan Code Enforcement Protest Dec. 19

Big-rig drivers in The Acreage have a big problem: Lots of trucks and no place to legally park them, at least according to Palm Beach County code enforcement. Fines can run to $1,000 per day, per vehicle for parking a semi at their residence. “We feel like we’re being ignored...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Aviation International News

Florida County Ends Decades-long Jet Ban at KLNA

Florida's Palm Beach County has finally ended its battle with the FAA over a ban on private jets at Palm Beach County Park Airport (KLNA), formerly known as Lantana Airport. The county, which operates four airports including Palm Beach International, had attempted to maintain the ban on aircraft over 12,500 pounds, which originlly was imposed nearly five decades ago, but was tested in a 2016 situation where a private jet pilot landed at KLNA in a Cessna Citation and was threatened with fines and jail time. The pilot petitioned the FAA to investigate the legality of the ban from a federal airport improvement program funding perspective.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Good spots to watch Boca Raton’s boat parade this weekend

About 30 boats — interspersed with a fireworks show — will wind down the Intracoastal this weekend as Boca Raton celebrates its 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade. The parade will start from the Delray Beach/Boca Raton line, south to the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge, just around the area of Red Reef Park. Thousands of people are expected to line the route when the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
gotowncrier.com

Boundary Proposals For Garcia High Have Wellington Worried

Palm Beach County’s first new high school since 2005 will open west of Lake Worth next fall, but there is “uproar in Wellington,” as one village official put it, about proposals that could reassign hundreds of Wellington students to a school well outside the community. The feedback...
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
BOCA RATON, FL

