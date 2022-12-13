Read full article on original website
We Apparently Could Have Gotten The Live-Action Feature Debut Of Brainiac In Man Of Steel 2
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman saw numerous iconic villains enter the fold and hit the big screen in a major way. From General Zod (Michael Shannon) to Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and even Doomsday, the DC Extended Universe never shied away from having the Man of Tomorrow face off against some of his most legendary bad guys. Of course, now that the DCU is looking to take Superman in a new direction, it's worth wondering what other villains Cavill's Superman could have taken on if he had stayed in the role a bit longer.
Zoe Saldaña's Unexpected Connection To Neytiri In Avatar: The Way Of Water
In 2009, Zoe Saldaña appeared in two movies that would become franchises — J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" and James Cameron's "Avatar." Her role as Nyota Uhura spanned three movies, and with the release of 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," the actress will now settle into multiple appearances as Na'vi princess Neytiri as that saga continues to unfold throughout the 2020s. Of course, Saldaña is also a long-running player in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe" with her role as Gamora in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series and subsequent MCU appearances. So playing one character in a feature film series is nothing new to the actress, but Neytiri is the one part that took time to return to her.
Dwayne Johnson Apparently Wanted No Part Of A Black Adam Cameo In Shazam 2
The release of "Black Adam" in 2022 signaled the culmination of several years of production, beginning with Dwayne Johnson being cast in the titular role years ago. Black Adam's arrival to the big screen, however, was preceded by the 2019 film "Shazam!," which followed the story of a foster child named Billy Batson as he was infused with superpowers by a wizard that gave him flight and invulnerability, among other powers. In the comics, Shazam and Black Adam are arch-enemies, having gotten their powers from the same source, but opting for different paths thereafter.
DC Seemingly Confirms That Michael Keaton's Batman And Christopher Reeve's Superman Share A Universe
Given that both of them made their respective debuts well before our modern time — a time where superhero movies are as dominant at the box office as they are ubiquitous — it is notable that Christopher Reeve's Superman and Michael Keaton's Batman remain so well-respected. Reeve's portrayal...
Characters In Avatar: The Way Of Water With More Meaning Than We Realized
It took 13 years to follow up on 2009's "Avatar," an understandable wait for the highest-grossing movie of all time, as well as the new benchmark in CGI and motion-capture technology. Luckily, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally been released, and fan reactions have proven it to be nearly everything fans had hoped. The trip back to Pandora is even more visually impressive than the first, with the reefs and seas that sustain the Metkayina people as paradoxically fantastical and realistic as any that have ever been on screen. In addition, backing up all the flash and 3D is an ever-expanding and evolving cast of characters who add some much-needed (and in many cases, ironic) humanity.
Yes, That Was Dame Helen Mirren Narrating The Barbie Movie's First Trailer
Ever since it was announced that Greta Gerwig would be directing the upcoming "Barbie," speculation regarding the film has abounded. What would the ambitious director of pictures such as "Ladybird" and "Little Women" do with a movie about the iconic Mattel toy? Today, audiences got a sneak peek at the first teaser for "Barbie," and it was quite literally Kubrickian. Sparse shots of little girls playing with traditional dolls in a barren landscape give way to a surreal image of Margot Robbie as a giant, 15-foot-tall Barbie towering over it all as the children look up in awe. The teaser features a voiceover proclaiming to the sweeping horns of the "2001: A Space Odyssey" theme that young girls have always played with dolls, and that "The dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until ... " at which point a shot of the gargantuan Robbie blocks out the sun itself as Barbie.
Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
Stanley Kubrick's Estate Responds To The Barbie Trailer's 2001: A Space Odyssey Nod
For quite some time now, director Greta Gerwig and her team have been hard at work on one of the most buzz-worthy films of recent memory: "Barbie." The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led flick does indeed adapt the iconic doll for the big screen in a story that has been kept tightly under wraps. Aside from a handful of stills and sneaky on-set photographs, little has reached the public about this production. That finally changed on December 15, 2022, when the inaugural trailer was unveiled to the world at long last. Suffice to say, it wasn't what anyone expected.
Redditors Think They Found A Plot Hole In Avatar: The Way Of Water
After keeping fans waiting for 13 years, James Cameron is once again redefining the term "blue screen" with his newest aquatic adventure, "Avatar: The Way of Water." The film, which sees Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family leaving the sanctity of their forest home to live with an ocean tribe of Na'vi people in order to escape a vengeful Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), began development shortly after the monumental 2009 release of the first "Avatar," alongside its additional sequels (via Variety). Following a series of delays, the film is finally out for the world to see in all its 3D glory.
Quentin Tarantino Confirms He Wrote An Inglourious Basterds Role Specifically For Adam Sandler
Throughout his career, Quentin Tarantino has worked with some of Hollywood's most prominent stars. For his debut feature "Reservoir Dogs," the film buff-turned-creative managed to bring industry veteran Harvey Keitel on board for a knockout performance. He later assembled a motley crew of talent for his sophomore flick "Pulp Fiction," which featured heavyweights Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta in a career-defining role that saved his career. After nabbing an Oscar for his second feature, the likes of Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, and Lucy Liu all lined up to work with the celebrated director.
Here's Why Avatar: The Way Of Water Proves James Cameron Is The GOAT
His friends call him Jim, but the rest of the world knows him as James Cameron, the director of classics such as "Terminator," "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Piranha II: The Spawning." But is he one of the best to ever do it? That's a loaded question to which there is no correct answer. At the same time, Cameron deserves to be in the conversation when it comes to trying to determine who is the greatest filmmaker of all time.
Cassie Lang May Just Be The Key Component To Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
Since 2015, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) — better known as Ant-Man — has featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with each passing appearance, his corner of the franchise has become more important. He first thwarted the evil plan of Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) and then helped Captain America (Chris Evans) fight against the Sokovia Accords. From there, he visited the dangerous and unpredictable Quantum Realm, which turned out to be the key to time travel and, therefore, the defeat of Thanos (Josh Brolin), who used the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the universe.
The Ending Of 1978's Superman Explained
Look! Up in the sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Of course, it's the original cape-sporting superdude himself, Superman, the titular hero of director Richard Donner's 1978 classic superhero film. With Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel, alongside Marlon Brando, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty, Jackie Cooper and others, Donner's film combined inspired casting, innovative special effects, and myth-minting screenwriting to create a template for the modern superhero film.
Fans Have Crowned Guillermo Del Toro The Winner Of 2022's Pinocchio Wars
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The world threw many curveballs at us in 2022, but one of the most head-scratching events had to be the fact that there were three different new "Pinocchio" movies to choose from. That's right, three! As crazy as this sounds, it wouldn't be the first time multiple movies were released in the same year dealing with the exact same subject. Film pairings like "Armageddon" and "Deep Impact" or "Ants" and "A Bugs Life" have proven a couple of things to fans. First, it's possible to watch separate tellings of, basically, the same story in the same year. And second, one of the films will always be better than the others. And in the case of "Pinocchio," it seems as if Guillermo del Toro's production reigns supreme.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Has The Same Jake Sully Problem As The Original
Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Avatar: The Way of Water." After 13 years, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has brought viewers back to Pandora and into the life of ex-Marine-turned-full-time-blue-person Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). Reactions to "Avatar 2" have been strong, and for good reason — it's visually stunning, utterly immersive, and far better on the narrative front than its predecessor. In short, it's everything a sequel should be.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Zoe Saldaña Notes The Similarities Between Gamora And Neytiri
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
Mean Girls - What We Know So Far About The Paramount+ Musical Adaptation
The limit does not exist for "Mean Girls" or the history behind it you might not know about. The musical adaptation of the 2004 hit comedy about navigating the social waters of high school is heading to the big screen and Paramount+. The movie version of the musical comes a few years after the show ended its Broadway run at the August Wilson Theatre, which began in 2018 and ended in March 2020 (via Playbill). While on Broadway, the show garnered 12 Tony Nominations in 2018, including best musical and best original score.
Margot Robbie Finally Satisfies Our Curiosity In First Barbie Trailer
The year 2022 has given us many cinematic surprises, but there's a chance that none of them can hold a torch to 2023, thanks to one movie alone: "Barbie." Everything about the project has a big, glitter-covered question mark spinning around it. Margot Robbie, who's famous for portraying Harley Quinn in the DCEU, as the titular iconic doll? Why not! Three-time Academy Award nominee (via IMDb) Greta Gerwig of "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" fame writing and directing the project? An inspired choice, certainly! An all-star cast featuring names like Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and Will Ferrell? Huh. There's something going on here, clearly, but what kind of movie can you actually make around Barbie?
The Avatar: The Way Of Water Scene That Went Too Far
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Upon watching "Avatar" for the first time, the theme immediately makes itself clear. The story may be about blue people trying to protect a tree from humans, but at its core, it's a tale of colonization and how humanity will wipe nature off the map if it means turning a profit. The ecological themes are pertinent throughout the story, and director James Cameron doubles down on environmentalism for the follow-up.
Hey Bro, Fans Have Some Strong Reactions To Avatar: The Way Of Water Already
Unless you are living under a giant pile of moss on a planet far, far, away you are probably aware that James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water" hit theaters across the United States yesterday. The online discussion has been mostly favorable, with critiques of the relatively thin plot and more than three-hour run time tossed in with mostly positive comments.
