We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The world threw many curveballs at us in 2022, but one of the most head-scratching events had to be the fact that there were three different new "Pinocchio" movies to choose from. That's right, three! As crazy as this sounds, it wouldn't be the first time multiple movies were released in the same year dealing with the exact same subject. Film pairings like "Armageddon" and "Deep Impact" or "Ants" and "A Bugs Life" have proven a couple of things to fans. First, it's possible to watch separate tellings of, basically, the same story in the same year. And second, one of the films will always be better than the others. And in the case of "Pinocchio," it seems as if Guillermo del Toro's production reigns supreme.

23 HOURS AGO