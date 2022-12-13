As Broward plans 911 upgrades, it wants results ‘as quickly as possible’

Within months, technology at the 911 call centers could help dispatchers pinpoint the exact location of a caller in distress. The changes in the works also mean automatic callbacks for those who dial 911 and hang up before getting an answer. Lou Toman/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Within months, technology at the 911 call centers could help dispatchers pinpoint the exact location of a caller in distress. The changes in the works also mean automatic callbacks for those who dial 911 and hang up before getting an answer.

These fixes are expected in the first quarter of 2023 for the 911 system, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine said. The county and the Sheriff’s Office has sought to improve the system amid concerns that, in some instances, residents aren’t getting the help they need. “I want to see us get to this as quickly as possible,” Udine said of the issues faced.

So when Commissioner Tim Ryan on Tuesday asked to hire a firm for a study — which would be done in addition to one that was recently completed — the County Commission decided it was too early for now. The additional study, at an unknown cost, would be commissioned to focus more on staffing woes than technology.

The recent $103,950 study by a consultant group had a “lot of data, lot of facts,” Ryan said. But a “real high-level management analysis was never really performed,” said Ryan, who had asked the commission to agree to another study by “an independent third-party” to be completed within 90 days.

The 911 issues — a system owned by the county but run by the Sheriff’s Office — has been riddled with problems including repeated cases where people say they’ve called 911 and nobody answered the phones. Call-takers have complained about poor working conditions, including mandatory overtime, to compensate for the lack of staff.

It’s an issue that gets enough attention “that I believe it warrants this type of a study,” Ryan urged.

County Administrator Monica Cepero said any new study would not be duplicative of the study just completed, but rather focus more on the call centers’ operations, including how they schedule, staff and hire new recruits.

Morale will start to improve once the county makes the recommended technological improvements, Udine said. And although new staff has been hired with millions of dollars allocated by the county in May , many are still being trained.

“To throw another management study slows up the real work,” he said. “I think it’s better to let this cake cook for a little while.”

In February, the county signed off on the report by Fitch & Associates, which was to be a routine update to a previous study by the same firm. Fitch compiled a 2016 report when the 911 system was dogged by complaints, mistakes and bad publicity.

The draft was recently made public after a South Florida Sun Sentinel request for public records.

Among the issues: There is still a problem with emergency response times, and there are ongoing problems for employees such as a call-in-queue alert sound so “mentally intrusive” that call-takers report hearing it when they aren’t at work.

The recommended changes include immediately using existing technology to call back “abandoned calls” — times when a caller hangs up before reaching a 911 operator — and to pinpoint the most accurate location of a caller, which are the changes that Udine said are being fast-tracked to happen soon.

County leaders made it clear last week they were taking the report‘s guidance seriously, and they also rebuffed a request by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which asked Broward County to hand over the 911 system to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Although the idea for a new 911 study was scrapped Tuesday, county leaders said it could come back later.

“Its time and place is coming,” said Commissioner Beam Furr.

“I probably want to see it happen at a later date,” he said.

Ryan said he was “resigned” to wait a few months but warned, “I don’t know if we will see the type of changes that are substantive.”

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash