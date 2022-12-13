ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Of Missing Wilbraham Man Found More Than Month After Disappearance

By David Cifarelli
Thomas Frazier Photo Credit: Wilbraham Police on Facebook

The body of a missing 83-year-old man from Western Massachusetts was found more than a month after he was reported missing, authorities said.

A Massachusetts Highway Contractor found Thomas Frazier's body in a heavily wooded area near Main Street in Wilbraham on Friday Dec. 2, Wilbraham Police reported a week later on Dec. 9. The body was found along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill, police added.

Frazier was originally reported missing from the Vantage Health and Rehab facility in Wilbraham on Oct. 20, police said. Authorities do not believe his death was suspicious.

Two Bodies Found Inside Huntington Home: DA

Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, were found inside the house on 12 Nagler Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The medical examiner is attempting to determine the exact cause of death, but, at this point, investigators do not believe it was foul play.
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could've turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
