Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/16)
An overview of all of the recruiting and transfer portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers over the past seven days.
Daily Cardinal
Transfer portal quarterbacks to consider for Wisconsin
This very moment in Wisconsin Badgers football history is unlike any in decades. Next season, new faces will cover the field. A brand new coaching staff, led by former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, and for the first time since 2019, a new man behind center. Three-year starter Graham Mertz announced...
Yardbarker
Yet Another Major Transfer Portal QB Is Visiting The Wisconsin Badgers Today
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
pistolsfiringblog.com
2023 Linebacker Ike Esonwune Commits to Oklahoma State
With Signing Day coming up Wednesday, Oklahoma State made an under-the-radar addition to its 2023 class Friday evening in linebacker Ike Esonwune. Esonwune announced his commitment to Oklahoma State, picking the Pokes over offers to Tulsa, UNLV and Prairie View A&M. Esonwune was committed to Tulsa for four months before decommitting this week and pledging to OSU.
Wisconsin football lands three-star linebacker Christian Alliegro
The Wisconsin Badgers add another defensive commitment in the 2023 recruiting class with Christian Alliegro pledging to Luke Fickell and UW.
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Wisconsin earns boost after road win over Iowa
Overlooking Wisconsin is easy in the summer and looks dumb in the winter. The Badgers are up to their old bag of tricks. Wisconsin went on the road and emerged with a hard-fought, three-point win over Iowa on Sunday to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin already has...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Notebook: First-Generation Grad, Fixing Turnover Issues and a Sense of Urgency
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton and forward Tyreek Smith met with reporters Thursday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here are three things that stood out from what they said. Smith Becoming a First-Generation College Grad. Tyreek Smith is set to become the first person in his family to earn...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Things Wisconsin Head Coach Luke Fickell Said Ahead of Bowl Game Matchup with Oklahoma State
If you thought there was a whirlwind spinning up in Stillwater, imagine going through a wild portal season combined with bowl prep while also going through a head coaching change. That’s what they’ve been dealing with in Madison. Less than a week before the Badgers found out they...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recognizes he's inheriting an 'incredible culture' at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is feeling positive about his outlook as the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. On Thursday, Fickell opened up to CBS show host Jim Rome on how he was not just getting a talented team, but an incredible culture. Fickell said to Rome:. “From being here for...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Smith Preview Wichita State
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team travels north on I-35 for a game against Wichita State at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Sunflower State. Before the team’s Thursday practice, Mike Boynton and Tyreek Smith met with reporters to give updates on the Cowboys heading into this weekend’s game.
nbc15.com
Former Sun Prairie volleyball star named first team All-American
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a huge season this year, one-time Sun Prairie star Claire Chaussee is going to need a bigger trophy case. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old outside hitter was named a first-team AVCA All-American. That comes on top of winning ACC Player of the Year this season. Of...
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Podcast Ep. 498: Portal Talk
Carson Cunningham and Marshall Scott discuss the latest portal news as it pertains to Oklahoma State and give takes on the Cowboys’ standing two weeks after the portal opened. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or...
nbc15.com
MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletic Hall of Fame member Reggie Torian reportedly lost his induction ring, the Madison Police Department reported on Twitter Wednesday. The agency is now asking for the public’s help to track down the missing ring. MPD explained that Torian last had the ring near...
NBC News
Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out
The parents of D’Sean Perry, one of the three University of Virginia football players killed four weeks ago, are speaking publicly for the first time with NBC News today. The family spoke with Kerry Sanders about their enduring pain.Dec. 15, 2022.
denver7.com
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
nbc15.com
Master plans begin for sustainability campus built on portion of Dane Co. golf course
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday some initial planning details of the proposed Sustainability Campus. In preparation for the less than 10 years of landfill space left at the Rodefeld Landfill, the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables has started initial plans for a new waste campus to “redesign how the community’s waste is managed.”
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
Madison updates ordinance on salt use, including fines for using too much
The City of Madison is rolling out new limits on how much salt residents can use to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks -- including possible fines for using too much.
Comments / 1