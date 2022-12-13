ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

Transfer portal quarterbacks to consider for Wisconsin

This very moment in Wisconsin Badgers football history is unlike any in decades. Next season, new faces will cover the field. A brand new coaching staff, led by former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, and for the first time since 2019, a new man behind center. Three-year starter Graham Mertz announced...
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Yet Another Major Transfer Portal QB Is Visiting The Wisconsin Badgers Today

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
MADISON, WI
pistolsfiringblog.com

2023 Linebacker Ike Esonwune Commits to Oklahoma State

With Signing Day coming up Wednesday, Oklahoma State made an under-the-radar addition to its 2023 class Friday evening in linebacker Ike Esonwune. Esonwune announced his commitment to Oklahoma State, picking the Pokes over offers to Tulsa, UNLV and Prairie View A&M. Esonwune was committed to Tulsa for four months before decommitting this week and pledging to OSU.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Boynton, Smith Preview Wichita State

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team travels north on I-35 for a game against Wichita State at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Sunflower State. Before the team’s Thursday practice, Mike Boynton and Tyreek Smith met with reporters to give updates on the Cowboys heading into this weekend’s game.
STILLWATER, OK
nbc15.com

Former Sun Prairie volleyball star named first team All-American

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a huge season this year, one-time Sun Prairie star Claire Chaussee is going to need a bigger trophy case. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old outside hitter was named a first-team AVCA All-American. That comes on top of winning ACC Player of the Year this season. Of...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB Podcast Ep. 498: Portal Talk

Carson Cunningham and Marshall Scott discuss the latest portal news as it pertains to Oklahoma State and give takes on the Cowboys’ standing two weeks after the portal opened. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or...
STILLWATER, OK
nbc15.com

MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletic Hall of Fame member Reggie Torian reportedly lost his induction ring, the Madison Police Department reported on Twitter Wednesday. The agency is now asking for the public’s help to track down the missing ring. MPD explained that Torian last had the ring near...
MADISON, WI
denver7.com

ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

Master plans begin for sustainability campus built on portion of Dane Co. golf course

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday some initial planning details of the proposed Sustainability Campus. In preparation for the less than 10 years of landfill space left at the Rodefeld Landfill, the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables has started initial plans for a new waste campus to “redesign how the community’s waste is managed.”
MADISON, WI
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

