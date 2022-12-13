ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy, a Furman professor who has been on leave since he was identified as attending the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is now suing the university. More than five years after the deadly rally, which white supremacists organized in response to the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting an outage in Greer after a car damaged power equipment Friday morning. The company said the incident was first reported at 8:30 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near East Lee Road. Witnesses on scene said there are power lines in the road causing traffic issues.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. This historic Hester General Store, built in 1893, is now back open in Easley. Final Day...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate - and players should check their tickets. The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at Food Mart on Electric City Boulevard. Nearly 9,000 Powerball players in South Carolina have tickets...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Time is running out for holiday shoppers, which means Woodruff Road will be full of drivers looking for presents this weekend. “Traffic is horrendous no matter what time of day you come,” said Jim McCormick, who was visiting Barnes & Noble on Thursday afternoon.
GREENVILLE, SC

