atozsports.com
National media outlet is united in their prediction for Orange Bowl showdown between Tennessee and Clemson
The Tennessee Vols are just two weeks away from a showdown with the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl in Miami. If Tennessee takes down Clemson, it’ll give the Vols their 11th win of the season. It would be the first time since 2001 that Tennessee’s got to 11 wins.
CJ Adams Is The Prototype X-Receiver
Wide receiver CJ Adams meets many criteria to become an impactful X-receiver for South Carolina.
South Carolina recruiting rewind
It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
Monteque Rhames Violent Attitude Is What Carolina Needs At EDGE
Edge rusher Monteque Rhames brings a fiery attitude to the field and is dominant enough to back it up. He makes for an excellent addition to this South Carolina defensive line.
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
FOX Carolina
Professor suing Furman University amid Unite the Right investigation
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy, a Furman professor who has been on leave since he was identified as attending the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is now suing the university. More than five years after the deadly rally, which white supremacists organized in response to the...
Large development in Pickens Co. up in the air
Pickens County is getting some pushback from residents about major development plans.
Son wins $200,000 while meeting dad at Upstate store
An Upstate son won $200,000 on a lottery ticket after spotting his dad's car at a convenience store and deciding to stop.
WLTX.com
South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
FOX Carolina
Road blocked after car damages power lines on Wade Hampton Blvd.
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting an outage in Greer after a car damaged power equipment Friday morning. The company said the incident was first reported at 8:30 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near East Lee Road. Witnesses on scene said there are power lines in the road causing traffic issues.
FOX Carolina
Furman Professor Lawsuit
Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. This historic Hester General Store, built in 1893, is now back open in Easley. Final Day...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate - and players should check their tickets. The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at Food Mart on Electric City Boulevard. Nearly 9,000 Powerball players in South Carolina have tickets...
FOX Carolina
Lake Hartwell officials collecting Christmas trees following the holidays
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lake Hartwell office announced that they are accepting natural Christmas tree donations starting on December 26, 2022. Officials said people can drop off the trees in Georgia at Big Oaks and Poplar Springs boat ramps or in...
abccolumbia.com
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
New headquarter for SCHP Troop 3 to be at SCC campus
South Carolina Highway Patrol partnered with Spartanburg Community College Giles Campus to be the new headquarters for Troop 3.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX Carolina
Greenville PD monitoring holiday traffic on Woodruff Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Time is running out for holiday shoppers, which means Woodruff Road will be full of drivers looking for presents this weekend. “Traffic is horrendous no matter what time of day you come,” said Jim McCormick, who was visiting Barnes & Noble on Thursday afternoon.
