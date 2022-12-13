ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here’s what we know about a new Baldwin Park project

By WFTV.com News Staff, Steven Ryzewski
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Atlanta-based Gables Residential intends to build more housing in Orlando’s popular Baldwin Park neighborhood

A planned 230-unit apartment complex, slated to be built on 2.47 acres at 1801 Prospect Ave., could cost about $57.5 million, based on industry standards.

Why this matters: Construction of new apartments in metro Orlando creates jobs and opportunities for contractors and suppliers, and adds inventory in the region, which has seen a spike in rental rates due to high demand for multifamily housing.

