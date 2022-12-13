ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man rescued from river current near Fashion Valley Mall

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsKn8_0jhPz3ER00

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters rescued a man who was trying to cross the San Diego River near the Fashion Valley Mall Monday evening, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

At around 8 p.m., a witness saw the man being swept downstream, SDFD Battalion Chief John Fisher said. Fisher added that the man was swept away 30 or 40 feet.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department came shortly afterward and located the man, followed by SDFD crews and lifeguards.

Fisher said first responders made a relatively quick rescue and brought the man back to dry ground.

Officials are warning the public to not get in the water, even if it’s just above your ankles, because the current can sweep you away if you lose your footing.

The man who was rescued had no injuries and did not have to go to the hospital, Fisher said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway

SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego

12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego

San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Stumbling upon the North Pole in Vista!

I was walking through downtown Vista today when I stumbled upon the North Pole!. The stately First National Bank Building at Main Street and Citrus Avenue is now encircled by merry holiday decorations! Nearby, a sign points to the North Pole!. I suppose Santa was greeting kids among those candy...
VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Adoption fees waived for all adult dogs through December at the San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society Shelters are the currency at capacity with an unprecedented number of large adult dogs in their care and is waiving adoption fees through Dec. 31. This adoption special was made possible by a $10,000 donation from Randy Spicer, a local animal lover, to allow all adult dogs 7 months and older to have a chance to find their forever homes. This comes after shelters experienced an unprecedented year with many incoming stray animals who have not been reclaimed by their owners.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day

Restaurants around the county are open for the holiday weekend and many are serving buffets and prix-fixe menu options. If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy