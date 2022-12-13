Man rescued from river current near Fashion Valley Mall

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters rescued a man who was trying to cross the San Diego River near the Fashion Valley Mall Monday evening, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

At around 8 p.m., a witness saw the man being swept downstream, SDFD Battalion Chief John Fisher said. Fisher added that the man was swept away 30 or 40 feet.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department came shortly afterward and located the man, followed by SDFD crews and lifeguards.

Fisher said first responders made a relatively quick rescue and brought the man back to dry ground.

Officials are warning the public to not get in the water, even if it’s just above your ankles, because the current can sweep you away if you lose your footing.

The man who was rescued had no injuries and did not have to go to the hospital, Fisher said.

