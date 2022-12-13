Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
NE Wisconsin Manufacturers Cautiously Optimistic For 2023
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc and Two Rivers Host City To City Candy Cane Search This Weekend
The cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers are cooperating tomorrow for a spirit of the season special event. The City-to-City Candy Cane Hunt takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as participants search for candy canes while earning chances at an awesome prize. The search will take place at...
wtaq.com
Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
seehafernews.com
Introducing Manitowoc Public Library’s New Youth Services Manager-Sharon Verbeten
The following article was submitted by Sharon Verbeten, the Youth Services Manager with the Manitowoc Public Library. When I started as Youth Services Manager at Manitowoc Public Library a few weeks ago, I was already pretty familiar with the city. In addition to being a librarian, I have been a longtime freelance writer, and I’ve written many articles on local businesses including PetSkull Brewery, The Wharf, and the Dead and Breakfast (my favorite!). So I was excited to work in this vibrant city!
seehafernews.com
Work Continues on Two Rivers’ Central Park
Crews are continuing their work on Central Park in Two Rivers. City Manager Greg Buckley told Seehafer News that the crews began with tree removal and excavation of the area where the Schmidt Brothers Stage will be located, and installing the footings for that stage. Buckley said that the actual...
wearegreenbay.com
The Festival of Trees opens at the National Railroad Museum this weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s a beautiful holiday display and it has pulled into the National Railroad Museum. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of how you can see more than 50 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, all set amongst the historical trains of the National Railroad Museum. Details from...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
Green Bay firefighters go shopping for Brown County teenagers in need
Green Bay firefighters and some volunteer helpers are shopping for Brown County teenagers in need at Meijer in Howard.
wtaq.com
Appleton International Airport On Track for a Record Year
GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton International Airport is now the third-busiest airport in the state, behind Milwaukee and Madison. The airport is on track to see more than 850,000 passengers this year. “We’re on pace to have our busiest year ever,” said Abe Weber, Appleton airport director. “Consumers and...
wtaq.com
Bellin Health Breaks Ground on New Clinic in Brillion
BRILLION, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new, state-of-the-art health care clinic is being built in Brillion. Bellin Health broke ground at the new location Tuesday, beginning the construction of the nearly-16,000 square foot clinic on Brillion’s east side. The clinic will aim to utilize new technology to improve the...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leaders Discuss Front Yard Vegetable Gardens
The Two Rivers leadership team is looking over a proposed front yard gardens pilot program. We spoke with City Manager Greg Buckley who explained that City Council Vice President and Environmental Advisory Board Chair Darla LeClair brought the program before the plan commission on Monday. “That would be front yard...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Property Tax Bills Have Been Mailed, What Citizens Can Expect
The City of Manitowoc has mailed out the 2022 Property Tax bills. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickels about what homeowners can expect in this year’s bills, and he said citizens should be pretty happy overall. “This year, we are looking at, when all is said and done, your...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
wtaq.com
Holiday Work Parties Making A Comeback
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A lot changed and even disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Christmas tradition survived: the work Christmas party. Companies throwing holiday parties for employees has made this the busiest week of the year for Biebel’s Catering & Rental. “It’s kind of a silly...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Gift Shop Moves To New Location
Ivy Trails Lakeshore has a new home in Manitowoc and they’re celebrating its opening. The family-owned small business has moved from downtown to a new location at 809 North 8th Street, which was formerly Louie’s Sporting Goods. Everyone is invited to attend their Grand Opening Celebration beginning today...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Shipping Season Expected to be Down from Last Year
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay shipping season is expected to be down about 11% this year. More than 146,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in November, bringing the year-to-date shipping total to more than 1.6 million tons. That’s down from nearly...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K9 Sasha
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - K9 Sasha is being retired by Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has worked her 6-year career with the Brown County Drug Task Force. Through her 370 deployments, she has successfully removed 4,739 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, 15,114 grams...
