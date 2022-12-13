Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Runtime Was One Of James Cameron's Biggest Battles For 'About A Year'
Filmmaker James Cameron is known to the moviegoing public for many things. He's the creator of the "Terminator" franchise, the man who turned "Alien" into "Aliens" and introduced the world to a newer, tougher version of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), and the filmmaker who gave us another iconic action heroine in the form of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the blockbuster sequel "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He created unexpected pop culture magic again later in the '90s with "Titanic," practically becoming the King of the World in the process. Then, in 2009, he ushered in a new era of 3D movies and CGI effects with "Avatar," a franchise that is now going back to theaters with "Avatar: The Way of Water" (although, given all the developments in the "Avatar" canon between then and now, the franchise has been far from dormant in that intervening time). Given all that, not to mention Cameron's myriad other cinematic accomplishments, there is one thing that he is definitely NOT known for, and that's making movies with short runtimes.
Avatar 2 Fans Are Already Claiming The Sequel Has The Oscar For Best Visual Effects On Lock
Some might say that James Cameron possesses the golden touch — literally. For over 30 years, almost anytime the Canadian director has touched a movie, it has resulted in a golden statuette for the film's visual effects. Beginning with "Aliens" and continuing on to "Titanic," all but one of Cameron's films won the Academy Award for best visual effects, with "True Lies," which was nominated for the award, being the only outlier (his pre-"Aliens" films, "Piranha II: The Spawning" and "The Terminator," also missed out on the award).
Aline Brosh McKenna Drew Major Inspiration From A Real-Life Relationship For Your Place Or Mine
In cinema, it can be said that there is no more pleasing genre than romantic comedy when it comes to simply making filmgoers smile (via Vox). Rom-coms typically find a way to make embarrassing or difficult relationship issues humorous without losing sight of the struggles many people face when navigating a new romance. Female screenwriters such as Nora Ephron and Nancy Myers have achieved this balancing act, with others such as Elaine May ditching romance to focus on biting comedy. Writer/director Aline Brosh McKenna has been crafting feature films in both of these styles for over 20 years, with 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada" becoming an enduring cult classic.
Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
Yes, That Was Dame Helen Mirren Narrating The Barbie Movie's First Trailer
Ever since it was announced that Greta Gerwig would be directing the upcoming "Barbie," speculation regarding the film has abounded. What would the ambitious director of pictures such as "Ladybird" and "Little Women" do with a movie about the iconic Mattel toy? Today, audiences got a sneak peek at the first teaser for "Barbie," and it was quite literally Kubrickian. Sparse shots of little girls playing with traditional dolls in a barren landscape give way to a surreal image of Margot Robbie as a giant, 15-foot-tall Barbie towering over it all as the children look up in awe. The teaser features a voiceover proclaiming to the sweeping horns of the "2001: A Space Odyssey" theme that young girls have always played with dolls, and that "The dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until ... " at which point a shot of the gargantuan Robbie blocks out the sun itself as Barbie.
Stanley Kubrick's Estate Responds To The Barbie Trailer's 2001: A Space Odyssey Nod
For quite some time now, director Greta Gerwig and her team have been hard at work on one of the most buzz-worthy films of recent memory: "Barbie." The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led flick does indeed adapt the iconic doll for the big screen in a story that has been kept tightly under wraps. Aside from a handful of stills and sneaky on-set photographs, little has reached the public about this production. That finally changed on December 15, 2022, when the inaugural trailer was unveiled to the world at long last. Suffice to say, it wasn't what anyone expected.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of I Wanna Dance With Somebody Before
Whitney Houston left a huge mark on the world of music until her death in 2012. Among the best-selling artists of all time, she is widely regarded as one of the best singers to ever live (via Rolling Stone). With hits such as "I Will Always Love You" and "The Greatest Love of All," she has influenced everyone from Beyoncé to Mariah Carey thanks to her strong vocals, and also won a string of awards, including Emmys, Grammys, and even Guinness World Records. Her career was not just limited to music either, with Houston going on to star in successful films such as "The Bodyguard" with Kevin Costner.
Guillermo Del Toro Doesn't Mince His Words When It Comes To Avatar 2's Achievements As A Film
Guillermo del Toro is nothing short of a master filmmaker. From his Academy Award-winning "The Shape of Water" to the hauntingly elegant and unsettling "Crimson Peak" and, of course, "Pan's Labyrinth," del Toro is no stranger to bringing magical and fantastical worlds to life. His reputation for filmmaking that branches between fantasy and horror has earned him notable recognition worldwide. Most would consider him one of the greats of his generation.
Here's Why Avatar: The Way Of Water Proves James Cameron Is The GOAT
His friends call him Jim, but the rest of the world knows him as James Cameron, the director of classics such as "Terminator," "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Piranha II: The Spawning." But is he one of the best to ever do it? That's a loaded question to which there is no correct answer. At the same time, Cameron deserves to be in the conversation when it comes to trying to determine who is the greatest filmmaker of all time.
James Cameron Turned To Science To Prove The Door In Titanic Could Only Hold One Surviving Person
There are several universal questions that we may never get answers to. Are we alone in the universe? Is there life after death? And why on earth couldn't Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) climb onto the door at the end of "Titanic?" Well, it appears we finally have an answer to the latter from none other than director James Cameron. Following its release, "Titanic" became a worldwide phenomenon, to say the least. The film went on to become the first to ever earn $1 billion worldwide (via BBC) and received a record-breaking 14 Academy Award nominations, taking home 11 golden statuettes, including best picture (via History). The story of the fictional star-crossed lovers aboard the real-life ill-fated vessel might have sunk all competition at the box office and throughout award season, but over time, one question has plagued both the film and its director over 25 years later.
The Ending Of 1978's Superman Explained
Look! Up in the sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Of course, it's the original cape-sporting superdude himself, Superman, the titular hero of director Richard Donner's 1978 classic superhero film. With Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel, alongside Marlon Brando, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty, Jackie Cooper and others, Donner's film combined inspired casting, innovative special effects, and myth-minting screenwriting to create a template for the modern superhero film.
Amazon's Warhammer 40K Series - What We Know So Far
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. A new "Warhammer 40K" TV series from Amazon is on its way, and early details are looking pretty exciting for fans. Amazon Studios hasn't been shy about dipping its feet into the game adaptation market. Between a "God of War" series getting ordered for Prime Video, a "Fallout" TV series being developed, and even a "Mass Effect" series seemingly in the cards, the studio is firing on all cylinders when it comes to translating beloved game properties into the realm of live-action shows. Now, Amazon is taking another step forward in this respect with the announcement of a series based on the classic miniature wargame "Warhammer 40K."
Henry Cavill Reportedly Signs Onto Amazon Prime's Warhammer 40,000 Adaptation
Henry Cavill has been all over the headlines lately, and not necessarily for the most positive reasons. With the release of 2022's "Black Adam," he suited up as Superman after an unexpectedly long time away from the character, much to the delight of DC fans around the world. Around the same time, fans of Netflix's "The Witcher" received the disappointing news that he wouldn't return for the show's fourth season. Instead, Liam Hemsworth would succeed him in the role of Geralt of Rivia going forward. Then December 14, 2022, came along.
Avatar 2's Box Office Will Be Disappointing (Even If It's A Massive Success)
Imagine what it takes to get a major Hollywood studio to virtually give you the pin code to their massive savings account, for you to have whatever funds you need to make just one movie. Well, that is pretty much the situation James Cameron found himself in when it came to developing the upcoming "Avatar: The Way of Water." Of course, this doesn't even include the money he needs to make parts three, four, and five.
How House Of The Dragon's Olivia Cooke And Emma D'Arcy Really Felt About Aemond Losing An Eye
"House of the Dragon" brought the world of Westeros back to television in a big way. Serving as a prequel to "Game of Thrones," and based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" novel, the first season of "House of the Dragon" was a big hit for HBO and reinvigorated fan interest after the divisive response to the final season of "Game of Thrones." As of this writing, Season 1 sits at a pretty stellar 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is quite a bit higher than the 55% Tomatometer for Season 8 of "Game of Thrones."
The Biggest Box Office Takeaways Of 2022
The 2022 box office is set to clear $7 billion before the year is over and what an unsteady time it's been for studios, moviegoers, and film geeks alike. On the one hand, the 2022 domestic box office was fraught with rocky elements and there was rarely a moment where everything was going smoothly. Problems like a lack of major new releases from studios like Warner Bros. and Lionsgate or bungled release strategies undercut the box office potential of the year. While 2022's North American haul is set to be a little more than 50% ahead of the 2021 yearly box office gross in the same territory, the market is still drastically down from pre-pandemic levels.
Is Avatar: The Way Of Water Better Than The Original?
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." The ponytails have been braided, and the papyrus font has been dusted off after 13 years as James Cameron takes to alien seas in "Avatar: The Way of Water." After almost a decade of development, the sequel to the biggest blockbuster ever has arrived. While the obvious question is whether or not it's a good film, the other query is if it's as good as its predecessor as well. The age-old requirement for sequels, after all, is bigger and better. While that might be tricky for some, for Cameron, it should be no sweat, having already done it twice with a pair of his earlier projects, considered some of the best sequels ever made (even if one is slightly better).
