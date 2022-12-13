Weekday Wrap: OSU researchers find new cockroach species; Oregon forest officials to crack down on illegal tree harvesting

Read full article on original website
Related
KGW
‘It really breaks my heart’: Researchers develop recovery plan for Oregon’s struggling sunflower sea stars
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sea stars were once common sights in the tide pools along Oregon’s coast. These days, the creatures are nearly extinct. Around 2013, a mysterious illness called sea star wasting disease tore through the sea star population all along the west coast leaving the animals on the brink of extinction.
Police hunt for poachers who killed 2 black bears, left them in trees in SW Oregon
Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles east of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
yachatsnews.com
The Mystery of the Entangled Oregon Orca: Search for killer whale carcass leads to an answer hidden in its DNA
The black-and-white pattern of a killer whale stood out to an Oregon fisherman 30 miles southwest of Newport. He spotted it at 1:47 p.m. June 26. The whale was belly up — and dead. A lone gull stood atop the carcass, which had a turquoise and yellow rope wound...
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
hereisoregon.com
Unique winter experiences in Central Oregon and Eastern Oregon
Book an affordable adaptive alpine private downhill skiing lesson, gear and guide included. Oregon Adaptive Sports is a non-profit based in Bend that provides free or low cost adaptive outdoor recreation experiences and lessons to individuals with long term physical or cognitive disabilities. The program has existed since the 90s and serves over 300 athletes over the winter of all ages.
mybasin.com
Recreational use advisory lifted for Upper Klamath Lake December 15
PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has lifted the recreational use health advisory issued for Upper Klamath Lake in Klamath County. OHA originally issued the advisory on July 1 for the Shoalwater Bay and Howard’s Bay area and expanded it on July 28 to include all of Upper Klamath Lake.
KGW
Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million in environmental damage settlement
SALEM, Ore. — Agrochemical giant Monsanto will pay Oregon $698 million for decades of PCB contamination, according to the terms of a settlement announced Thursday by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. It's the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon's history, according to Rosenblum's office. PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) are toxic...
opb.org
Oregon’s Elliott research forest will be North America’s largest
Oregon is on its way to creating North America’s largest research forest, following Tuesday’s decision by top state officials to separate the Elliott State Forest in southwest Oregon from its obligation to fund schools and designate the land as a place for scientific discovery. The State Land Board...
KVAL
AG: Monsanto to pay $698M for polluting Oregon's people and environment for 90 years
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a historic $698 million dollar settlement with the Monsanto Company for what she calls their role in polluting Oregon for over 90 years. Monsanto was the only manufacturer, seller, and distributor of pollutant polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which are toxic...
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon grass seeds in Qatar for World Cup; snow rescues prompt reminder for winter travel safety
How Oregon grass seed found its way to the World Cup. Over the course of five decades, a family-owned company in Canby, Oregon, has supplied grass seed for golf courses, football fields and soccer pitches around the world. This year, Rose-Fricker, president of Pure Seed in Canby, had a keen interest in one of those sporting events: the World Cup in Qatar. After years of research and testing to develop a popular ryegrass blend, Pure Seed collaborated with another grass seed company, Atlas Turf International, to provide tens of millions of pounds of grass seed for eight stadiums and 71 practice fields at soccer’s premier competition. The grass had to be able to withstand the heat in Qatar and the rigors of 64 soccer games in 29 days. John Holmes, president of Atlas Turf, said it’s been a “long process” but rewarding. “It’s been so exciting to see how well it’s held up during the matches,” he said. (George Plaven/Capital Press)
KTVZ
ODFW seeks agriculture representative for Fish Screening Task Force
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Fish screens keep young, small salmon migrating downstream from getting diverted into pumps or channels that could strand or kill them. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's Fish Screening Program helps water users install and maintain fish screens to prevent fish from entering the more than 55,000 surface water diversions in Oregon.
beachconnection.net
Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do
(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage
Monsanto Company will pay Oregon a $698 million settlement to end litigation tied to its alleged role in polluting the state with toxic chemicals that still remain in landfills and riverbeds decades later. The settlement is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon history, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday. For more than 90 years, […] The post Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
tuhswolf.com
“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon
As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OSU scientist praises fusion breakthrough, calls it the ‘holy grail of energy’
The nuclear fusion breakthrough scientists announced Tuesday is a monumental step toward the “holy grail of energy,” according to an Oregon State University scientist who’s studied nuclear fusion on and off through his decades-long career.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT is testing rock salt to melt snow and ice on three Oregon highways
The Oregon Department of Transportation is testing the use of salt to clear some of the state’s highways of heavy snow and ice accumulations. Rock salt is widely used in the Midwest and Eastern parts of the country to improve winter driving conditions, but has significant negative impacts on the environment and on vehicles—in the form of rust.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Friday: ODOT testing salt on highways to melt snow
The Oregon Department of Transportation is testing the use of salt to clear some of the state’s highways of heavy snow and ice accumulations. Rock salt is widely used in the Midwest and Eastern parts of the country to improve winter driving conditions, but has significant negative impacts on the environment and on vehicles — in the form of rust.
Comments / 0