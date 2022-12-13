Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy approves purchase of washer and dryer during Wednesday’s meeting
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community Academy voted to approve the purchase of a washer and dryer, a step needed for the school to comply with Lawrence County Health and State Health requirements. In addition to these items, a water softener will also be purchased. The board authorized up to...
wbiw.com
New playground being installed at the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park
AVOCA – Through assistance from the Lawrence County Community Foundation, the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park is set to install a new playground as well as provide an ADA compliant bathroom for community members. The park was leveled and prepared for the new equipment on November 4th, 2022, with equipment...
wbiw.com
Orleans Town offices will be closed for the holidays
ORLEANS – Orleans Town Offices will be closed on December 23rd and December 26th in observance of the Christmas holiday. The town offices will also be closed on December 30th and January 2nd for New Year. There will be no change in the town trash collection schedule during the...
Police investigate bomb threat at Brown County business
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Police in Brown County continue to investigate threats made to a local business and law enforcement officers Friday afternoon. In a social media post, the Nashville Police Department said dispatchers received a phoned bomb threat around 3:30 p.m. The caller claimed to have placed multiple explosive devices inside and outside the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar restaurant on South Van Buren Street.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 16, 2022
1:45 a.m. Shelbi Smith, 31, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, possession of a legend drug. Arrests – December 15. 9:28 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 1:58 p.m. Cara...
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — After nearly two weeks of combing through debris, investigators in Columbus said they’re unable to determine the cause of a fire that led to the collapse of a downtown building. The Dec. 3 fire broke out around 11:50 p.m. at 422 5th Street. Crews responding to the scene saw flames and said […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations
BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
wbiw.com
INDOT opens I-69 between Martinsville and State Road 144
INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by state and local officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team Friday afternoon to mark the shielding and official opening of twelve additional miles of Interstate 69 north of Martinsville. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington seeks input on proposed designs for city gateways
BLOOMINGTON – The Parks and Recreation Department hosted a public open house on December 15th to unveil the proposed concepts for two signature gateways at principal entry points to the city. During the open house, representatives from Rundell Ernstberger Associates (REA) presented concepts for the Miller-Showers Park gateway, on...
bcdemocrat.com
Spend time in nature: reservations open now at tiny-house campground site
VAN BUREN TWP. — Visitors to Brown County seeking an escape to rejuvenate and find balance in their lives can now make reservations to do so on a 250-acre property in the southern part of the county. The newly established campgrounds, called Getaway Brown County, feature 45 tiny-house-like cabins.
Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
vincennespbs.org
Live Nativity scene in Vincennes over the weekend
A surprise Christmas event has been announced for Vincennes. City Council President Tim Salters took to Facebook to unveil a Live Nativity scene. The scene will be set up on 6th and Barnett Street from 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Salters says local Councilmen, Commissioners, county friends, and...
94.3 Lite FM
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
wbiw.com
Change order approved for work on new Bedford Police Station
BEDFORD – During the Bedford Redevelopment Commission meeting Tuesday afternoon, a change order was created due to stability concerns over an unknown concrete grout slab discovered during the construction process of the new police station. In a special meeting held on December 5, the issue was discussed and a...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, December 20 in the commissioners’ room at 6:30 p.m. November 22, 2022, Regular Meeting and Budget Hearings. Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd – Hire Request & Transfer. Court Orders. Request for Additional Appropriation or Budget Transfer requests:
wbiw.com
Woman refuses to comply with officers’ warnings and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of disorderly conduct after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 7000 block of State Road 159. When officers arrived they spoke with 51-year-old Cindy Carter who told police she...
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
wbiw.com
Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition
BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
wbiw.com
Birds in Martin County test positive for bird flu
INDIANA – A test confirmed this week that a flock of 12,000 turkeys in Daviess County had bird flu. Those birds have been euthanized. State animal health experts say the virus has likely spread to an additional flock of more than 27,000 turkeys in Martin County. That flock has also been euthanized.
bcdemocrat.com
Police respond to bomb threat in downtown Nashville; Investigation still ongoing with multiple agencies
Brown County law enforcement spent Friday evening in downtown Nashville this weekend after reports of a bomb threat and potential gunman were made in the area. Brown County Sheriff Scott Southerland said the call began as a bomb threat and that Nashville Metropolitan Police Department began securing the area of Van Buren Street to Franklin Street and Old School Way to Franklin Street.
Comments / 0