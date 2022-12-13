ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Annie Claude
3d ago

True on this one republicans are a joke. They did not move one finger for Paul during trump administration trump refused to get him liberated and now they blame Biden for trump

Cal Johnson
3d ago

I am very saddened by the Republicans response to Griner being released. They are outraged that we got this us citizen out of a terrible situation. Biden didn't leave anyone behind. The Russians refused to release Whelan. So what. But Trump did leave him behind.

ReaDawn Camren
3d ago

it doesn't say nothing in the constitution who to bring home, and now their bothered with the constitution, it is all about trump, nobody else just trump

