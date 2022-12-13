PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status for Philadelphia’s game at Dallas is uncertain, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday. Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the injury. Hurts has led the Eagles to a 13-1 mark and the best record in the NFL. The 24-year-old morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter. Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, and he has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO