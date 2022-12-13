Read full article on original website
Related
Miami Herald
Tua leads all players in Pro Bowl fan votes; what happens now. And Dolphin injury news
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led all NFL players in Pro Bowl fan voting this year, the NFL announced Monday. Whether he makes the team won’t be known until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, when full rosters are announced.
Bengals CB Eli Apple Fires Back at Tom Brady
The Buccaneers quarterback referred to Cincinnati as having a ‘fairly tough defense.’
AP source: Eagles QB Hurts suffers sprained right shoulder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status for Philadelphia’s game at Dallas is uncertain, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday. Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the injury. Hurts has led the Eagles to a 13-1 mark and the best record in the NFL. The 24-year-old morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter. Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, and he has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Entire Monday Recap
Moments ago, Josh McDaniels gave his Monday recap of the win over the New England Patriots, and we all of it for you.
Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in connection with assault at West Hollywood club
Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested Monday in connection with an assault earlier this month at a West Hollywood club, authorities said.
Comments / 0