ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

New Scotland County Commissioners are sworn-in

By Adam Peele Community Relations Specialist for Scotland County
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pv1qH_0jhPyTxT00
A swearing-in ceremony was held for the 2022 elected officials of Scotland County last week. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Riggs

LAURINBURG — During the swearing-in ceremony for the 2022 elected officials, two new county commissioners, Bo Frizell and Darwin ‘’Duke’’ Williams, took the oath of office.

Commissioner Tim Ivey took the oath of office due to being re-elected.

Commissioner Frizell was elected to a four-year term and will serve the Springhill township.

Commissioner Williams was elected to a four-year term and will serve the Stewartsville township.

Commissioner Ivey has served on the Board of County Commissioners since 2018 and currently serves the Stewartsville township.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey and his staff also took the oath of office.

A reception followed the swearing-in ceremony.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Rockingham man charged in Laurinburg Murder

LAURINBURG — A South Carolina man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning. According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to First Street around 3:30 a.m. in reference to shots fired. When they arrived officers located 27-year-old Frederick Eugene Williams of Wallace, South...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Knight sworn in as new chief deputy

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has a new chief deputy in office. Bryan “BJ” Knight was sworn in as the SCSO’s new chief deputy on Monday after it was recently announced that former Chief Travis Harper was going back into retirement. “Finding someone...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police department. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
LAURINBURG, NC
The Richmond Observer

Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck

ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Moore County man charged in death by fentanyl overdose that occurred in Chatham County

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of 521 Fox Spring Drive, Robbins, in connection with a death by overdose which occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl; according to Chatham County investigators, the victim obtained the controlled substance from Rush on the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy