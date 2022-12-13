Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 10:27:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 13 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 10:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.8 feet, IT IS ESTIMATED THAT 18 STRUCTURES NEAR THE BAYOU WILL BE FLOODED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CST Saturday was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.0 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 18.4 Sat 9 am CST 17.7 17.1 16.7
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 10:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/09/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
