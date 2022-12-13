Effective: 2022-12-17 10:27:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 13 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.

3 HOURS AGO