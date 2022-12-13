ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Cause of death revealed for Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0uRx_0jhPyHbz00

( KTLA ) – Authorities have released the cause of death for Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner and her ex-husband, Ike.

Ronnie died from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, a form of cancer, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office told Entertainment Tonight . The coroner tells TMZ that the cancer was Stage 4.

The 62-year-old reportedly only struggled with cancer for three weeks before his death.

He also appeared to be suffering from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is the build-up of fats and cholesterol in the artery walls.

The coroner reportedly claimed the manner of his death was “natural.”

Turner’s wife first reported the passing on Instagram .

“My god Ronnie Turner,” she wrote in a message saying goodbye to “my husband,” “my best friend” and “my baby.” She added that he was a “true angel” with a “huge soul.”

On Dec. 9, TMZ reported that 911 operators were called after Turner experienced trouble breathing. Paramedics arrived at his Encino home and attempted to perform CPR, but he died at the scene, according to the report.

Tina later paid tribute to her son in a social media post.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she wrote on Instagram . “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Turner was one of the rock-and-roll legend’s four sons. His brother, Craig Turner, died in 2018 by suicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KLST/KSAN

Escobar: Red Cross to set up shelter for up to 10,000 migrants in El Paso

The City of El Paso’s migrant dashboard on Monday, which is based on data reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and various other institutions, showed only 1,334 migrant apprehensions by CBP the previous day, 636 releases of paroled migrants to area nonprofits and zero street releases. The dashboard also showed 3,095 migrants in federal custody.
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo is getting a second Chipotle

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Chipotle announced in a press release that it will be opening a second location at 5590 Sherwood Way, on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The announcement comes just three months after the chain opened its first location in San Angelo. Where according to the release, set the company record for being the highest opening sales day […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

COSATX announces operations closed for the holidays

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Monday afternoon several city operation closures for the holidays. Concho Valley Homepage has put it all together for our readers below. For more information, visit the city’s website at https://www.cosatx.us/ Trash service There will be no interruption of trash service over the Christmas and New […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Salvation Army Waco falling behind Red Kettle goals

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army in Waco says its finding itself falling behind its Red Kettle fundraising goal for 2022. The annual campaign is the Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs which make a difference in the lives of Wacoans year-round. The Salvation Army Waco says […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy