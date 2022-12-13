ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Click10.com

Caught on Camera: Florida officer revived after coming in contact with fentanyl

TAVARES, Fla. – A Florida officer has asked body camera video to be shared with the public, after she came face-to-face with a dangerous drug while making an arrest. Tavares police said Courtney Bannick is recovering after coming in contact with fentanyl and it is all thanks to an opioid overdose reversal drug called Narcan.
TAVARES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.

SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
SANFORD, FL
First Coast News

Inmate dies after being pulled off life-support in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail died earlier this month, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says it's Homicide Cold Case Unit was dispatched to the Duval County jail in reference to an unresponsive inmate, Jarvis Miller. Miller was rushed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

Florida pastor, son arrested in New Smyrna Beach for alleged $8M COVID-19 relief scam

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida pastor and his son have been arrested, accused of fraudulently obtaining millions using the COVID-19 relief fund. The U.S. Attorney's Office tells WESH 2 that Evan Edwards and his son, Josh Edwards, were arrested Wednesday morning at their home in New Smyrna Beach. This comes five months after an NBC News report raised questions over why they hadn’t been charged in the alleged scam, which federal prosecutors first identified in court papers in December 2020.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WCJB

High school locked down as Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as Alachua County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for a suspect near the school. Sheriff’s deputies say the school was locked down as a precaution while they established a perimeter near the school. Deputies were searching for a 17-year-old suspected of violating the conditions of his home detention.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Man killed in shooting at Jacksonville hotel, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at the Economy Inn on Youngerman Circle East. STORY: One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say. According to detectives, at approximately 7:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to the location...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

City of Daytona Beach weighs time change for Hookah lounges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shortly after a decision to push up closing times for clubs and bars from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m., Daytona Beach City commissioners are now weighing the option of whether hookah lounges should follow those same rules. What You Need To Know. Some hookah lounge...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area

President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local team responds to shipwreck discovery near Daytona Beach

The Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is working with the Florida Department of State Bureau of Archaeological Research and FPAN (Florida Public Archaeology Network) to study a shipwreck that was discovered recently in Daytona Beach Shores. The wreckage began appearing after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but it has been partially buried on and off due to the tides.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

