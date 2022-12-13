NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida pastor and his son have been arrested, accused of fraudulently obtaining millions using the COVID-19 relief fund. The U.S. Attorney's Office tells WESH 2 that Evan Edwards and his son, Josh Edwards, were arrested Wednesday morning at their home in New Smyrna Beach. This comes five months after an NBC News report raised questions over why they hadn’t been charged in the alleged scam, which federal prosecutors first identified in court papers in December 2020.

