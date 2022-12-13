Read full article on original website
Man dies after altercation at DeLand home, VCSO says
DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a man’s death in a DeLand home this week. Deputies said they discovered 43-year-old Daniel Dangerfield unresponsive in the home at 1964 3rd Ave. on Wednesday afternoon. Detectives said Dangerfield had been involved in an...
Clay deputies exchange fire with man while they were taking him into custody, undersheriff says
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man suspected in a shooting earlier this week fired at deputies Friday morning in Green Cove Springs while they were trying to take him into custody. Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief Guzman said they initially responded to a shooting on Tuesday morning...
Caught on Camera: Florida officer revived after coming in contact with fentanyl
TAVARES, Fla. – A Florida officer has asked body camera video to be shared with the public, after she came face-to-face with a dangerous drug while making an arrest. Tavares police said Courtney Bannick is recovering after coming in contact with fentanyl and it is all thanks to an opioid overdose reversal drug called Narcan.
Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.
SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Oviedo man killed in SR 417 crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An Oviedo man died in a crash along State Road 417 in Seminole County early Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to SR 417 in the area of mile marker 41 shortly after 1 a.m. Investigators said the man was driving southbound in...
Jacksonville mother charged in 5-year-old daughter's death now ruled competent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our previous coverage of this case. A woman charged in a high-speed police chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter is now mentally competent to stand trial. Pamela Cabrera was in court Wednesday...
Accused fentanyl dealer ‘Red Eye’ arrested after overdose death in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An accused fentanyl dealer was arrested after officers found a person dead from an apparent drug overdose, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said they found the overdose victim Tuesday, and investigators discovered that the victim had purchased fentanyl the day prior from...
‘Turn yourself in:’ Mom of 25-year-old Florida man killed in wrong-way crash wants justice
DELAND, Fla. - The mom of one of the victims of a triple deadly crash in Volusia County said her son was loved by everyone he met. Theresa Moser said her son Kyle Moser had just turned 25 and was the youngest of her five children. Moser was killed in...
Inmate dies after being pulled off life-support in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail died earlier this month, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says it's Homicide Cold Case Unit was dispatched to the Duval County jail in reference to an unresponsive inmate, Jarvis Miller. Miller was rushed...
Florida pastor, son arrested in New Smyrna Beach for alleged $8M COVID-19 relief scam
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida pastor and his son have been arrested, accused of fraudulently obtaining millions using the COVID-19 relief fund. The U.S. Attorney's Office tells WESH 2 that Evan Edwards and his son, Josh Edwards, were arrested Wednesday morning at their home in New Smyrna Beach. This comes five months after an NBC News report raised questions over why they hadn’t been charged in the alleged scam, which federal prosecutors first identified in court papers in December 2020.
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the McDonald’s, 1083 Blanding Blvd., in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 10:10 p.m.
High school locked down as Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as Alachua County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for a suspect near the school. Sheriff’s deputies say the school was locked down as a precaution while they established a perimeter near the school. Deputies were searching for a 17-year-old suspected of violating the conditions of his home detention.
Man killed in shooting at Jacksonville hotel, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at the Economy Inn on Youngerman Circle East. STORY: One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say. According to detectives, at approximately 7:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to the location...
Political insider who died accessed Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office buildings 624 times, records show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is working to get answers about the access one political power player had to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Kent Stermon was a businessman and considered by some to be a Republican king maker, with ties to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Suspect shot by police arrested for murder, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A Jacksonville man at the center of an officer-involved shooting Monday has now been arrested on murder charges, police said. Officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Hyde Park Road...
City of Daytona Beach weighs time change for Hookah lounges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shortly after a decision to push up closing times for clubs and bars from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m., Daytona Beach City commissioners are now weighing the option of whether hookah lounges should follow those same rules. What You Need To Know. Some hookah lounge...
Aiden Fucci: Judge denies motions filed by defense team of teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The teen accused of killing St. Johns County 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey appeared in court on Tuesday. Aiden Fucci’s attorney asked a judge to move him from solitary confinement in Duval County. The judge denied that request. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Motorcyclist dies after losing control of his bike on entrance ramp to Hart Expressway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: At around 2:20 p.m., a motorcycle traveling northbound on the entrance ramp to the Hart Expressway from Emerson Street lost control and struck a guard rail. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that a man in his 30s was riding the bike. Once he struck the guard...
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
Local team responds to shipwreck discovery near Daytona Beach
The Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is working with the Florida Department of State Bureau of Archaeological Research and FPAN (Florida Public Archaeology Network) to study a shipwreck that was discovered recently in Daytona Beach Shores. The wreckage began appearing after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but it has been partially buried on and off due to the tides.
