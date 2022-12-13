Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jasper County Judge Jerry Holcomb is retiring after decades of service
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper County Judge is saying goodbye, after decades of service in the legal system. Jerry Holcomb started his career as an attorney in 1978. He was chosen as the county’s first family court commissioner in 2006 and was then elected to be a family court judge in 2018.
Webb City, Granby natives among 19 troopers to graduate MSHP Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nineteen new troopers are set to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy – some of whom are from the area. A graduation ceremony on December 22nd in Jefferson City will be livestreamed as the 115th Recruit Class is sworn in. Four awards for the class will also be presented in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
Annual Joplin tradition puts wreaths on veteran headstones
JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2nd oldest cemetery in Jasper County received an annual holiday and honorable touch. Wreaths were placed on each of the veterans’ headstones inside Peace Church Cemetery. It’s something done every year by members of the American Legion and the Peace Church Cemetery Association. The...
Carthage employees sport ugly Christmas sweaters
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today (12/16) is “National Ugly Sweater Day,” and what better way to celebrate than putting on your tackiest Christmas sweater and wear it to work? That’s exactly what employees of 15 different Carthage businesses did today. Employees sporting the ugly, yet festive attire,...
Carthage students participate in canned food drive
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Non-perishables have been part of the lesson plans this week for all five elementary schools in Carthage. They’re taking part in a week-long canned food drive. Kids in eight classes at Pleasant Valley have been making donations. This is sponsored by the high school’s “FFA”...
Carthage Humane Society new addition will help struggling pet owners
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society has a new addition. Officials say a local couple, who are longtime supporters of the Humane Society, purchased and donated this shed. It will now house food items for pets. “We have been getting numerous calls and walk-ins from people who are...
