Ray Liotta's fiancée pays tribute on his birthday
Ray Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, celebrated the late actor over the weekend on what would have been his 68th birthday. Nittola posted a slideshow set to The Beatles' tune, "In My Life." Her caption began with the quote, "The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will."
Chris Harrison revisits 'The Bachelor' with 'The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever'
Chris Harrison may no longer be with "The Bachelor" franchise, but he is sticking with it's theme. It was announced Monday that the former host of "The Bachelor" and its spinoff series will launch "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever...With Chris Harrison," along with iHeartRadio. "For decades, Chris Harrison was the...
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus split soon after confirming relationship
It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The Nickelodeon alum and the TikTok star appear to still be friends, however. On Dec. 17, Avery posted to TikTok with a video of herself and Siwa on a Royal Caribbean cruise together. Siwa is holding up a game prize, saying to Cyrus, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
Billie Eilish duets 'My Hero' with Dave Grohl in honor of Taylor Hawkins
Billie Eilish brought out Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins at her Los Angeles show on Thursday night. Eilish was performing at Kia Forum arena when she invited Grohl on stage. Grohl recalled the 2022 Grammys, where Eilish performed on stage in a Hawkins shirt, just weeks after the long-time Foo Fighters drummer died unexpectedly at age 50.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' gives James Cameron his first $100 million domestic debut
The highly anticipated "Avatar: The Way of Water" took in $134 million at the US box office, giving director James Cameron his first $100 million opening weekend — despite falling short of analyst predictions. Although notching the second highest world-wide opening this year didn't quite match expectations, the film's...
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddle up for another 'Yellowstone' prequel in '1923'
The growing "Yellowstone" universe has developed a pretty clear formula, which starts with an older movie star espousing square-jawed western values, surrounding them with a younger cast and the trappings of a soap opera. With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddling up "1923" takes the star quality to the next level, putting a shiny bow on a pretty basic package.
Billy Joel postpones concert because of illness
The "Piano Man" is taking time to heal. Bily Joel announced on social media Sunday that he had to postpone his planned Madison Square Garden concert on Monday until summer of 2023 due to an illness. "I'm disappointed to share that I'm under doctor's orders for vocal rest due to...
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. The most stoic and deliberate member of the Addams Family, she rarely makes unnecessary movements, smiles and blinks included. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it...
