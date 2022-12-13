Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD Board Approves Ongoing Renovations To East Elementary/Edgewood Admin Buildings
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Exempted Village School District Board of Education approved a second resolution for a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) totaling $2,361,001 for ongoing construction projects at the district’s East Elementary School and the Edgewood administration building during its regular monthly meeting Thursday. The resolution, which passed...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Now Stagnant
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council’s decision in November to annex 263 acres of land into the city limits for the purposes of a housing development has been stopped in its tracks as the city administration was presented Wednesday with a petition that will place the choice of whether or not to annex the land directly into the hands of the city’s voters.
Worthington approves final piece of $140M High North development, seeks anchor tenant to move project forward
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (CBF) — The $140 million transformation of a Worthington mall has secured final approval from the city, but an anchor tenant is needed for the project to move forward. The Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission voted to approve two items related to the High North project at its most recent […]
Delaware Gazette
New home for old town hall
WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
unioncountydailydigital.com
County Passes 2023 Budget, Honors Chris Schmenk For Her Long Service
MARYSVILLE – Union County will be up, running and open for business this coming year as the Union County Commission this morning passed permanent annual appropriations for both the county’s General and Special Funds budgets for 2023. And in a surprising and touching move at the end of...
Record-Herald
Bottorff has big plans for Court House Fitness
On Aug. 18, local Hayden Bottorff took over ownership at Court House Fitness, a prominent gym in Washington Court House. Court House Fitness, located at 215 E. Court St., is well-known for the multitude of classes and amenities offered to membership holders, including yoga classes, a pool, a sauna, and tanning beds.
Court issues temporary stay against City of Columbus’ newly passed gun laws
COLUMBUS — A judge in Fairfield County has issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Columbus’ newly passed gun ordinances. >>RELATED: City of Columbus looking to ban the sale of assault weapons. The Columbus City Council passed a set of gun ordinances December 5 that would...
them.us
The Ohio Board of Education Passed a Resolution Opposing Transgender Protections
The Ohio Board of Education has passed a resolution opposing protections for transgender students under Title IX, declaring that respect for trans identities “destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”. The resolution, which was written by Board member Brendon Shea and passed by a 10-7 vote on Tuesday, states...
iheart.com
Chillicothe Church Asking to Demolish Houses on South Mulberry Street
The Design Review Board of the City of Chillicothe has announced a special meeting for next Thursday. The board will consider an application submitted by First Wesleyan Church in November to demolish three houses at 73, 77, and 81 South Mulberry Street for a parking lot. The meeting will be...
Centre Daily
Employees forced to share tips with managers at Ohio country club, feds say
Workers at an Ohio golf course and country club were forced to share their tips with managers — and they weren’t paid when working through lunch, according to federal authorities. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found these violations during an investigation into New Era...
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusunderground.com
Flavored Cigarettes & Vapes Banned in Columbus
At last night’s Columbus City Council meeting, legislation was passed to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, citing the harmful effects on targeted communities including children and minorities. Ordinance 3253-2022 will prohibit the sale of flavored cigarettes — including menthol cigarettes — and vape products, within the City of Columbus, starting on January 1, 2024.
Delaware Gazette
Engineer: Intel to impact county’s traffic
NEW ALBANY — While it may be a county away, the two future Intel semiconductor chip factories will have an impact on traffic in Delaware County. Delaware County Engineer Chris Bauserman has discussed what Intel might mean in his presentations. It was noted that 90% of Delaware County’s population is within a 40-minute drive of Intel, and even those in the northwest corner of the county is within an hour of Intel.
peakofohio.com
Council learns of two grants awarded to Bellefontaine
The recent awarding of two grants was the highlight of the final Bellefontaine City Council meeting of 2022 Tuesday evening. The SAFER grant, totaling $880,000 and payable over three years, is from FEMA that will enable the city of Bellefontaine to hire three new firefighters. These hires will enable the fire department to add one firefighter to each shift and will cover all their compensation including benefits.
peakofohio.com
Street named next president for Logan County Electric Cooperative
The Logan County Electric Cooperative board of trustees is pleased to announce Tim Street has been named the co-op’s new president/general manager. Street comes to LCEC with an enthusiasm for cooperatives and engaging co-op members. “My career has prioritized member-led organizations,” Street says. “I have served the members of the Ohio Farm Bureau, Mid- Ohio Energy Cooperative, and Buckeye Power.”
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Prosecutors Office Receives Grant To Reduce Violence Against Women
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced over $4 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio. Administered by the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) program assists local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for and strengthening services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. In total, 125 grants were awarded to 95 local agencies in 47 counties.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Park District Purchases Former Cooks Creek Golf Course
The Pickaway County Park District is excited to announce our partnership with Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) on the purchase of the former Cooks Creek Golf Course. In April of 2022, AOA purchased the 324-acre golf course from the James Cook family to conserve, protect and restore the property. The Park District is very thankful that the Cook family wanted their property to be retained as a natural preserve and park, given how quickly farmland and green spaces are disappearing in Pickaway County, especially.
Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Jerome Village
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space. Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place, this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge […]
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Ohio Files for Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Columbus from Enforcing Gun Laws
The State of Ohio has just filed a "Complaint for Declaratory Judgement, TRO, and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief" against the City of Columbus and City Attorney Zack Klein. Essentially, this means the State is asking a judge to hear their arguments that Columbus has enacted laws that are in...
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
