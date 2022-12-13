ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

MEVSD Board Approves Ongoing Renovations To East Elementary/Edgewood Admin Buildings

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Exempted Village School District Board of Education approved a second resolution for a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) totaling $2,361,001 for ongoing construction projects at the district’s East Elementary School and the Edgewood administration building during its regular monthly meeting Thursday. The resolution, which passed...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Stillwater Now Stagnant

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council’s decision in November to annex 263 acres of land into the city limits for the purposes of a housing development has been stopped in its tracks as the city administration was presented Wednesday with a petition that will place the choice of whether or not to annex the land directly into the hands of the city’s voters.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Worthington approves final piece of $140M High North development, seeks anchor tenant to move project forward

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (CBF) — The $140 million transformation of a Worthington mall has secured final approval from the city, but an anchor tenant is needed for the project to move forward. The Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission voted to approve two items related to the High North project at its most recent […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
Delaware Gazette

New home for old town hall

WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
WESTERVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

County Passes 2023 Budget, Honors Chris Schmenk For Her Long Service

MARYSVILLE – Union County will be up, running and open for business this coming year as the Union County Commission this morning passed permanent annual appropriations for both the county’s General and Special Funds budgets for 2023. And in a surprising and touching move at the end of...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Bottorff has big plans for Court House Fitness

On Aug. 18, local Hayden Bottorff took over ownership at Court House Fitness, a prominent gym in Washington Court House. Court House Fitness, located at 215 E. Court St., is well-known for the multitude of classes and amenities offered to membership holders, including yoga classes, a pool, a sauna, and tanning beds.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
them.us

The Ohio Board of Education Passed a Resolution Opposing Transgender Protections

The Ohio Board of Education has passed a resolution opposing protections for transgender students under Title IX, declaring that respect for trans identities “destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”. The resolution, which was written by Board member Brendon Shea and passed by a 10-7 vote on Tuesday, states...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Flavored Cigarettes & Vapes Banned in Columbus

At last night’s Columbus City Council meeting, legislation was passed to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, citing the harmful effects on targeted communities including children and minorities. Ordinance 3253-2022 will prohibit the sale of flavored cigarettes — including menthol cigarettes — and vape products, within the City of Columbus, starting on January 1, 2024.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Engineer: Intel to impact county’s traffic

NEW ALBANY — While it may be a county away, the two future Intel semiconductor chip factories will have an impact on traffic in Delaware County. Delaware County Engineer Chris Bauserman has discussed what Intel might mean in his presentations. It was noted that 90% of Delaware County’s population is within a 40-minute drive of Intel, and even those in the northwest corner of the county is within an hour of Intel.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Council learns of two grants awarded to Bellefontaine

The recent awarding of two grants was the highlight of the final Bellefontaine City Council meeting of 2022 Tuesday evening. The SAFER grant, totaling $880,000 and payable over three years, is from FEMA that will enable the city of Bellefontaine to hire three new firefighters. These hires will enable the fire department to add one firefighter to each shift and will cover all their compensation including benefits.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Street named next president for Logan County Electric Cooperative

The Logan County Electric Cooperative board of trustees is pleased to announce Tim Street has been named the co-op’s new president/general manager. Street comes to LCEC with an enthusiasm for cooperatives and engaging co-op members. “My career has prioritized member-led organizations,” Street says. “I have served the members of the Ohio Farm Bureau, Mid- Ohio Energy Cooperative, and Buckeye Power.”
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Prosecutors Office Receives Grant To Reduce Violence Against Women

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced over $4 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio. Administered by the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) program assists local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for and strengthening services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. In total, 125 grants were awarded to 95 local agencies in 47 counties.
UNION COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Park District Purchases Former Cooks Creek Golf Course

The Pickaway County Park District is excited to announce our partnership with Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) on the purchase of the former Cooks Creek Golf Course. In April of 2022, AOA purchased the 324-acre golf course from the James Cook family to conserve, protect and restore the property. The Park District is very thankful that the Cook family wanted their property to be retained as a natural preserve and park, given how quickly farmland and green spaces are disappearing in Pickaway County, especially.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy