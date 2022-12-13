Read full article on original website
The Best Waterfalls to Visit in NY
The eastern part of the U.S. has some amazing landscapes, with waterfalls in NY being a must-see. Whether on a road trip or hiking, there are beautiful waterways to explore. Keep reading to learn how many waterfalls are in New York and which are the best ones to visit. We also reveal the largest waterfall in the state (it may surprise you that it’s not Niagra Falls).
You Can Now Live in a 1920s Shirt Factory in the Hudson Valley
Have you ever thought about where you currently live? Do you live in a new place or were there people who resided there before you?. Some of us may already have these questions answered but what if we lived somewhere that was once a business? Those who reside in a historic building within the Hudson Valley may not even know how symbolic their home is.
What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
“Amazing” New Owner Announced for Favorite Hudson Valley Restaurant
The good news continues to pour in for fans of Armadillo, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite Mexican restaurants in Kingston, NY. Not only are they reopening, but the announcement of new ownership has rallied many loyal customers. Big News from the Armadillo in Kingston, NY. The new ownership announcement...
Nursing Home Stole $22.6M In Government Funds, NY AG Says
Millions of dollars in public funding that should’ve gone to caring for residents of a New York nursing home were instead diverted into the pockets of its greedy owners, according to a lawsuit from Attorney General Letitia James.The suit, filed Friday, Dec. 16, alleges a years-long fraud scheme car…
Offcials in New York State Pass Around Old Fruitcake For Christmas
A fruitcake is a cake made with candied or dried fruit, nuts, and spices, and sometimes soaked in spirits. While popular in some parts of the world, the cake is reviled by others. Oddly enough, fruitcake has become a gift of tradition in one New York state county for 30 years. However, sources say this fruitcake is "long past its expiration date."
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State
The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
New York casino hopes to bring economic boost
(The Center Square) – A new casino will soon open in New York, with the announcement of the grand opening of Resorts World Hudson Valley on Dec. 28. The casino will feature 1,200 video lottery terminals and electronic table game stations across 50,000 square feet of the Newburgh Mall in Orange County, roughly 50 miles north of New York City.
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground
The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
State’s newest casino set to open in Newburgh
New Yorkers will soon have a new place to strike it rich. The state's newest casino, Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV), is slated to open on Wednesday, December 28, at 10 a.m.
Forty neglected sheep rescued in Hudson Valley
The Catskill animal sanctuary (CAS) reports the rescue of 40 starving sheep from a backyard slaughter operation. The sanctuary had the help of two other New York organizations to secure the release.
Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State
We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
New York moves to ban 'independence' from party ballot lines to reduce confusion
At the height of its power, the Independence Party in New York had registered more than 400,000 voters in the state. For years, political observers, elected officials and candidates suspected many of those voters were duped into enrolling in a party when they meant to register as "blanks" -- no party affiliation at all.
Rockland County executive uses Metro-North Penn Station groundbreaking as platform to call for better service
Day says he wants to see investment from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on two projects that would bring better service to Rockland County.
Is This Hudson Valley Town Still a Hotbed for KKK Activity?
A couple of years ago there were several towns in Upstate New York that had a lot of activity from the Ku Klux Klan. What do those numbers look like now?. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863. This banned slavery in the United States. It would take almost 100 years for the Federal Government to step in and rule segregation unconstitutional in America after the Civil Rights Movement.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Hamilton Green Brings Mixed-Income Housing to White Plains
Hamilton Green groundbreaking. Photo courtesy of Thompson & Bender. The multi-family residential space will boast a sleek, contemporary design where a bustling shopping center once lived in Westchester. In 2025, Westchester residents can expect to see a new, state-of-the-art residential building emerge where the shuttered White Plains Mall used to...
New York State STOP: Before Buying Gift Cards, Read This
Grabbing a few gift cards to use as holiday gifts? Great idea! For the most part, people love to get them, but when they go to use them, that is where the gift cards can leave a bad taste in someone's mouth (hypothetically). New York State has been at the...
