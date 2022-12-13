Man found shot to death in Lakewood, suspect identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 26-year-old man was found shot to death last week and police are looking for the suspect that has been identified.

Jose Javier Mendoza-Ortiz was found dead with several gunshot wounds and shell casings around him when police responded to a call of an unconscious man. Mendoza-Ortiz was discovered on the sidewalk in the area of W. 13 th Avenue and Pierce Street.

Lakewood Police have issued an arrest warrant for Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma, 23, of Aurora who is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information on this homicide or the whereabouts of Alarcon-Palma is asked to call the police tipline at 303-763-6800.

